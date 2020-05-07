Arcline Investment Management Acquires Unitec Elevator

OZONE PARK, N.Y., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of committed capital under management, today announced that it has acquired Unitec Elevator ("Unitec" or "the Company") from Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.

Unitec is a leading independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services in New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island. Through its talented workforce of skilled technicians, the Company has ensured the continued operation and safety of New York's critical elevator infrastructure for decades.

Arcline commented, "Unitec has an excellent reputation, strong management team, best-in-class capabilities, and a high-quality portfolio of elevators under maintenance. We are excited to partner with the Company to support its next phase of growth through investments in technology and acquisitions."

About Arcline Investment Management LP

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in committed capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing. We approach investments from multiple perspectives, but share a single vision – to identify and unlock the breakout potential in our companies. While we are deliberately sector generalists, some of our primary interest areas include Industrials, Technology, Life Sciences, and Specialty Chemicals.

