Arcline Investment Management And Dark Horse Consulting Group Enter Into Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, today announced the formation of a strategic relationship with Dark Horse Consulting Group ("Dark Horse" or "the Company"). Taking the form of an investment in Dark Horse, Arcline's commitment enables the Company to significantly expand its business and accelerate the availability of cost-effective cGMP products and services to the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy field.

Dark Horse is the leading global consultancy practice specializing in cell and gene therapy product development. The Company's services have been used by over 100 industry leading life sciences clients to enhance their business intelligence, quality, manufacturing, regulatory, technology transfer and supply-chain practices.

"The recent maturation of the cell and gene therapy space has resulted in numerous bottlenecks in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls ("CMC") for developers. As the global leader in cell and gene therapy CMC consulting services, Dark Horse has experienced rapidly increasing growth from its client base. Arcline's investment will allow us to meet the burgeoning demands of our customers, to the benefit of all in the field," said Anthony Davies, founder and CEO of Dark Horse.

Arcline commented, "Our partnership with Dark Horse demonstrates our commitment to the emerging regenerative medicine industry. We look forward to working closely with Dark Horse to solve critical industry-wide manufacturing bottlenecks, speeding patient access to these revolutionary therapies."

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that we are passionate about growing. We approach investments from multiple perspectives but share a single vision – to identify and unlock the breakout potential in our companies. Some of our primary interest areas include Life Sciences, Industrials, Technology, and Specialty Chemicals.

About Dark Horse Consulting Group

Dark Horse Consulting Group is the leading global consultancy practice in the development of cell and gene therapy products, having served over 100 customers in this field since inception. Its consultants bring over 100 years of combined experience specific to the cell and gene therapy industry, having deep CMC experience, focused on Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products (ATMPs) and their regulation by the FDA, the EMA and other jurisdictions. Further specializations include process development, device development, manufacturing, quality, preclinical, regulatory and program management. Many Dark Horse consultants also bring experience from adjacent sectors, including traditional biologics, small molecules, medical devices, and management consulting. As a result, Dark Horse applies best practices from other industries to address the unique needs of its cell and gene therapy clients.

