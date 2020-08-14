Arcline Investment Management Announces Investment in D&D Elevator

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of committed capital, today announced an investment in D&D Elevator Maintenance ("D&D Elevator" or "the Company").

Founded in 1981, D&D Elevator is a well-established, independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, modernization and new installation services across New York State. The Company has a deserved reputation for its dependable customer service, reinforced by its team of quality-trained professional technicians.

Bobby Schaeffer, CEO and President of D&D Elevator, said, "We have achieved a sustained period of robust growth, which requires substantial resources to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality service to our customers. This significant investment provides us with necessary, long-term stability and the backing to continue our success story."

Arcline commented, "D&D Elevator is widely recognized for its quality of service and has a legacy of long-term relationships built on the highest levels of customer satisfaction. We are delighted to welcome the Company to our expanding elevator services portfolio, and look forward to supporting its continued growth through additional investments in technology and complementary acquisitions."

Sperry, Mitchell & Company served as financial advisor to D&D Elevator.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management LP is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in committed capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies with a declared passion for growth. Arcline approaches investment from multiple perspectives, but with a single vision – to identify and unlock the breakout potential in their portfolio companies. Some of Arcline's primary interest areas include Industrial Technology, Specialty Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Personal Care, Medical Products and Life Sciences.

