ARCO Design/Build Completes New Manufacturing and Test Site for Archway Properties and AFGlobal in Waller, TX

This build to suit facility supports AFGlobal's upstream equipment expertise serving the energy sector. The new site consists of two buildings totaling 95,000 SF for manufacturing and testing oil drill rigs. The manufacturing building is serviced by fourteen overhead cranes and includes an employee welfare area, mezzanine offices, a fabrication shop, a parts storage area and twenty assembly bays. The testing building consists of a two-story office/shop for both employees and visitor viewing, six test bays with a dedicated electrical substation, a wash bay and a fluids/lubrication shop.

"It was a great experience to work with ARCO on the AFGlobal Campus located at the Waller Industrial Park. ARCO sets the bar high when it comes to design-build. We look forward to continuing to grow a great working relationship with Eric, John and the ARCO team," said Jason R. Smith, Business Development Director for Archway Properties.

ARCO Design/Build is a national design-build firm widely recognized as an industry leader for various industrial project types, including but not limited to cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. ARCO's turn-key design-build approach allows customers to have a direct relationship with one company, ensuring a single point of contact that will allow for clear lines of communication resulting in savings of time and cost. Capabilities include project feasibility studies, site selection, complete design, logistical design, budgeting, up-front competitive lump sum pricing, value engineering, code consulting and full general contracting.

