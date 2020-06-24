ARCOP provides franchisees access to an immediate source of healthcare with Decisely Telemed solution

ATLANTA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCOP, the Arby's national supply chain cooperative representing $1.4 billion in annual spending power for company-owned and franchise stores, today announced the launch of the ARCOP Benefits Center, a healthcare solutions resource to help keep both franchise owners and their employees healthy.

"Navigating the healthcare system is a tremendous challenge, even in normal circumstances," said David Cox, President of ARCOP. "By offering Decisely Telemedicine, administered by provider partner FlexCare Telehealth, we are hoping to eliminate some of that stress and provide employees with immediate, affordable access to medical providers in a safe environment."

Owners and their employees will have 24/7 access to U.S. board-certified physicians via telephone, mobile app and/or live video consults. The employer-paid program opens the door to a network that includes family and general practitioners, internal medicine and pediatricians, providing treatment for non-emergency medical care and medically necessary prescriptions. No visiting emergency rooms or waiting in practitioner waiting rooms.

"FlexCare is excited to partner with ARCOP and Decisely in providing telemedicine services to its franchisees. We view this as a terrific opportunity to provide a valuable benefit to employers and their employees," said Principal Lee Shoemake.

"ARCOP sponsorship of Decisely Telemedicine for its franchisees is an example of great member advocacy. By providing access to free telehealth, they are helping their owners maintain a healthy workplace for staff and improving employee retention," said Chris Duncan, Decisely EVP of Sales. "Ultimately the plan is to offer a full suite of benefits solutions, from Telemedicine to major medical insurance. This Telemedicine solution fills an immediate and urgent need during a difficult time, when a doctor visit for standard medical care could be viewed as risky."

About ARCOP

ARCOP, Inc. ( www.arcop.net ) is Arby's ( www.arbys.com ) independent, membership-based supply chain cooperative. ARCOP is responsible for securing, supplying and distributing a wide range of goods and services for Arby's restaurants. ARCOP has governance oversight from an elected Board of Trustees representing Arby's franchisees and Arby's corporate. ARCOP utilizes the combined purchasing power of nearly 3,400 Arby's restaurants in the U.S. (annual spend is $1.4 billion) for goods and services that include perishable (food, beverage) and disposable items. In addition, ARCOP focuses on securing competitive contracts for indirect products and services, such as kitchen equipment, smallwares, parts, distributor/freight programs, building assets, menuboards, signs and energy.

About FlexCare

FlexCare, LLC is a leading telehealth provider of online and on-demand healthcare delivery services to private and public employers, associations, brokers, school systems and more. By using telehealth services instead of more expensive urgent care and ER visits, FlexCare, LLC TeleHealth cuts unnecessary costs and keeps members smiling (instead of waiting).

Using their proprietary online administrative system, FlexCare seamlessly provides multiple employee benefits either bundled or unbundled which makes for ease of administration for employers. Learn more at flexcare.com .

About Decisely

Decisely improves the health of businesses and their employees. Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. With the right mix of recruiting, benefits, HR, compliance, payroll & licensed support, Decisely technology brings your most essential HR activities onto one platform. Proud to be a B-Corp. Learn more at decisely.com.

