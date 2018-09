Arctech Skyline Tracking System: Combined Benefits of All Single Row Trackers

New, lighter and lower cost specially designed torque tube, easy to install With a specially designed torque tube, Skyline can greatly improve i nstallation efficiency and reduce installation cost s

LoRa-wireless communication: long range, lower power consumption Equipped with the latest communication technology--LoRa Wireless, Skyline has lower consumption and larger coverage range (8km) to keep the signal stable under various climate conditions

Industrial record 20% N-S slope Skyline adapts to 20% N-S slope, equivalent to 11.3 degrees, which is the largest N-S slope ever in the tracker industry

String-powered system with back-up Li-ion battery: There is no need for auxiliary power as the motor is powered by a string of solar module. Plus, the back-up Li-ion battery can be used to bring the tracker to the safety position when needed

As of now, Arctech Solar's cumulative order of Skyline has already reached over 500MWp in Mexico and Vietnam. To learn about Skyline at: http://www.arctechsolar.us/index.php/product/skyline_tracking

About Arctech Solar

Arctech Solar is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. In the past 9 years, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/service centers in America, India, Japan, Spain and Mexico. As of the end of 2017, Arctech Solar has cumulatively installed 13.5GW capacity and completed 800 projects in 15 countries. With a production capacity of 6GW and 4GW in fixed the mounting structure and tracker fields respectively (a total annual capacity of 10GW), Arctech Solar is now a reliable partner in the global PV tracking and racking industry.

