Arc'teryx Announces Launch Of New Trips Program, Brand To Take Active Adventures To Remote Destinations Globally

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc'teryx, the global design company specializing in technical, high-performance apparel, outerwear and equipment, will offer immersive travel experiences designed to give participants unrivalled access to wild places through its new Arc'teryx Trips program. Launching next year and available for booking this fall, the Summer/Fall 2020 program features 11 guided, small group trips to 10 wildly remote destinations around the world. Each of the excursions in the Arc'teryx Trips program are centered around the main sports Arc'teryx makes products for, including mountaineering, trail running, rock climbing, and hiking/trekking.

Each meticulously designed experience will move active adventurers to the next level of technical expertise alongside like-minded explorers and elite guides. All of the guides chosen to lead each trip were carefully selected by Arc'teryx, and all are either IFMGA (International Federation of Mountain Guides Association), ACMG (Association of Canadian Mountain Guides) or AMGA (American Mountain Guide Association) certified to ensure trip attendees receive the best in safety, local knowledge and skills development.

"Arc'teryx is founded on the idea that there is always a better way," said George Weetman, Vice President of Brand & Digital Commerce at Arc'teryx. "Our products are designed with solutions for the outdoor elements in mind, and through our new Arc'teryx Trips program, we're rethinking the way that people experience spectacular and remote destinations by providing an immersive experience to put our products to the ultimate test."





The brand's first Arc'teryx Trips program will include the following destinations for the Summer/Fall 2020 season, beginning in June and running through September:

Chamonix (France) – Explore the best climbs in Chamonix , home to some of the highest peaks in Europe .

Explore the best climbs in , home to some of the highest peaks in . Chilcotins ( Canada ) – Take a trail running journey through British Columbia's backcountry, with mountainous terrain, forests, plateaus and crystal-clear mountain lakes. A departure exclusively for female runners will also be offered.

– Take a trail running journey through backcountry, with mountainous terrain, forests, plateaus and crystal-clear mountain lakes. A departure exclusively for female runners will also be offered. Corsica (France) – Located off the coast of France, Corsica offers once-in-a-lifetime trail running adventures, from cliffs to mountains to coasts.

– Located off the coast of France, Corsica offers once-in-a-lifetime trail running adventures, from cliffs to mountains to coasts. Dolomites ( Italy ) – Experience the largest and most spectacular limestone climbing area in the European Alps with steep towers rising up to 5,250 feet.

– Experience the largest and most spectacular limestone climbing area in the European Alps with steep towers rising up to 5,250 feet. Ghost River Valley ( Canada ) – Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the climbing in the region offers a wide variety of styles from modern, bolted sport routes to traditional multi-pitch climbs.

Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the climbing in the region offers a wide variety of styles from modern, bolted sport routes to traditional multi-pitch climbs. Grand Tetons (U.S.) – Discover one of the classic North American mountaineering and rock-climbing experiences in Wyoming's Grand Tetons National Park. This trip is offered exclusively to female climbers.

– Discover one of the classic North American mountaineering and rock-climbing experiences in Grand Tetons National Park. This trip is offered exclusively to female climbers. Swiss Alps ( Switzerland ) – The Swiss Alps is what postcards were made for, and this trail running experience showcases the region's peaks and valleys in the most personal and challenging way.

– The Swiss Alps is what postcards were made for, and this trail running experience showcases the region's peaks and valleys in the most personal and challenging way. Titcomb (U.S.) – Run past lakes and glaciers in Wyoming's gorgeous Titcomb Basin, where the sights are as awe-inspiring as the terrain is challenging.

– Run past lakes and glaciers in gorgeous Titcomb Basin, where the sights are as awe-inspiring as the terrain is challenging. Tombstones ( Canada ) – Trek through one of the Yukon's most spectacular wilderness regions in Tombstone Territorial Park, framed by a dramatic landscape of tundra and wind-carved mountains.

– Trek through one of the most spectacular wilderness regions in Tombstone Territorial Park, framed by a dramatic landscape of tundra and wind-carved mountains. Wind River (U.S.) – Discover extraordinary alpine climbing in Wyoming's Cirque of Towers, complemented by some of the most stunning scenery in the Wind River Range.

The individual experiences will be open for registration on October 15, 2019 and depending on the destination, space will be available for between four to 12 guests. The intimate group sizes will allow participants to have a more personalized experience with their guide. The cost for each Arc'teryx Trips experience will range from $2,300 – $7,600 USD per person, including taxes. For more information about the program, details about expertise needed, recommended supplies and booking, please visit http://trips.arcteryx.com.

About Us

Arc'teryx is a global design company based in North Vancouver, Canada, specializing in technical high-performance apparel, outerwear and equipment. Our products are distributed through more than 3,000 retail locations worldwide, including over 50 branded stores. Arc'teryx is named for the Archaeopteryx Lithographica, the first reptile to develop the feather for flight.

About Arc'teryx Trips

Arc'teryx Trips are immersive travel experiences designed to give participants unrivalled access to wild places in small group settings. Led by certified, elite-level guides, each uniquely crafted experience will allow participants to expand personal frontiers alongside like-minded peers in world-class destinations.

