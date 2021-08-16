Arctic Zone Presents High Performance, Feature Rich Lunch Bags for Back-to-School, Work and College

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Zone by California Innovations, one of the world's leading providers of insulated lunch packs for more than 35 years, offers high performance, feature rich lunch bags, ranging from fun hamburger-shaped lunch boxes for kids to stylish totes for women and easy open Zipperless® boxes for everyone. Most include Microban® to protect against bacterial odors and stains.

About Arctic Zone

Arctic Zone is the lead brand from California Innovations, which was founded more than 35 years ago and is the world's leading provider of soft sided coolers and insulated lunch packs. Arctic Zone products are high performance and feature rich. The portfolio includes Titan Deep Freeze High Performance coolers and lunch packs, Food Pro Food Transport products, and drinkware. Sister brands include Columbia and Dabney Lee. Arctic Zone enjoys vast penetration in retail channels ranging from Costco, Target and Walmart to Kohl's, Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. California Innovations is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montréal, Chicago and Shenzhen.

SOURCE California Innovations Inc.