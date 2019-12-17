Ardagh Group ("Ardagh") appoints new Chief Sustainability Officer and creates Global Sustainability Action Group

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh has just published its 2019 Sustainability Report. A copy can be downloaded from ardaghgroup.com/corporate/sustainability.

We are pleased to announce that our current Chief Procurement Officer, John Sadlier, has been appointed as our new Chief Sustainability Officer reporting to the Group COO, Shaun Murphy. In this new role, John will be responsible for managing all aspects of our sustainability agenda. John joined Ardagh in 2007 and will be focussed on ensuring that sustainability is at the core of all of our activities.

In addition, Ardagh is pleased to announce the establishment of a Global Sustainability Action Group to better co-ordinate our global sustainability work, to accelerate our sustainability programmes and to increase responsiveness. The Action Group will report to the Board and will be chaired by our Group COO. It will include senior executives from across Ardagh's business units as well as from departments such as Risk, HR, Finance, IT and Legal.

Ardagh's vision is to be the preferred packaging partner to the world's leading brands, supplying sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal and glass solutions. Sustainability is at the core of its activities and is defined by Ardagh as not only delivering a reduced environmental impact but also achieving sound economic performance while making a positive social contribution.

Ardagh achieved important external validation recently including gold-level certification by EcoVadis, achieved only by the top three percent of companies assessed in our industry, for the fourth consecutive year. Ardagh also received a B-level rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project. These accreditations complement multiple awards received over many years which recognise Ardagh's innovation in down-gauging and light-weighting its metal and glass products, as well as reducing energy consumption while enhancing customer branding and on-shelf appeal.

Ardagh is a signatory to the United Nations (U.N.) Global Compact focussed on positive advancements in human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption. The U.N. Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative allowing the U.N. to work with companies to help move the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals agenda forward.

"These important initiatives reflect Ardagh's longstanding emphasis on sustainability and its importance to our continued success," said Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO Ardagh Group. "Consumer awareness of sustainability has reached an inflection point and Ardagh is ideally-placed to meet existing and new customers' need for innovative and recyclable packaging solutions."

Information about Ardagh's sustainability journey can be found at ardaghgroup.com/corporate/sustainability.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing over 16,000 people with global sales of more than $6.7bn.

