Ardagh Group awarded ENERGY STAR® plant certifications

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group , was awarded three ENERGY STAR® plant certifications for superior energy performance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – the only U.S. glass container manufacturer to earn this recognition.

Ardagh's three glass manufacturing facilities, located in Bridgeton, N.J.; Dunkirk, Ind.; and Madera, Calif.; have demonstrated best-in-class energy performance and perform within the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

This is the sixth consecutive year for Bridgeton, the seventh consecutive year for Madera, and the eighth consecutive year for Dunkirk to be awarded ENERGY STAR plant certifications, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.

"Ardagh is honored to remain the only U.S. glass container manufacturer to earn the ENERGY STAR plant certifications," said Bertrand Paulet, President and CEO for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "We are committed to being the North American glass packaging market leader in sustainability by optimizing our manufacturing operations, maximizing the use of recycled materials and lowering energy consumption."

Ardagh's recognized facilities have improved energy performance by upgrading and optimizing furnaces, utilizing recycled glass, reclaiming waste heat and installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures, among many other energy-saving initiatives.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's industrial facilities is critical to protecting our environment," said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the plant floor to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their facilities more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

In addition to the ENERGY STAR certifications, all 13 of Ardagh's glass manufacturing facilities in North America are ISO 14001 certified, making Ardagh an environmental leader in the packaging industry.

Earlier this year, Ardagh received prestigious Leadership class ratings from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global environmental impact group driving companies and governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Ardagh was rated as Leadership class for climate change (A-) and supplier engagement (A), and rated Management class for water security (B).

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

