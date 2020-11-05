Ardagh Group launches online, interactive 3D glass packaging catalog

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group and the leading domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. food, spirits and wine markets, launched its online, interactive 3D glass packaging catalog .

In a time when technological advances have made it possible for companies to continue to share critical information in virtual settings, Ardagh has launched its 3D glass packaging catalog to showcase digital, interactive representations of its award-winning glass packaging designs.

While online visual representations of products enhance the decision-making process, interacting with the products truly transforms the experience.

"As a leader in glass packaging, Ardagh's online stock container catalog gives customers the ability to interact with nearly 300 distinctive glass bottle and jar designs in a variety of colors and finishes, and sizes ranging from 4oz to 4L," said Gina Behrman, Vice President of Marketing, Communications & New Product Development for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit.

Ardagh is using the latest 3D rendering system to engage and interact with customers. The new, interactive experience has a life-like 360° 3D feature allowing users to flip, turn and even look inside each glass container.

Consumers are more committed than ever to environmental sustainability and prefer products and packaging that complement this lifestyle. Glass bottles are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality.

"Ardagh takes great pride in providing sustainable glass packaging for brands across America," said Behrman. "Glass packaging is increasingly being recognized as the clear choice for brands to strengthen their business and their own sustainability platform, while delivering consumers the best in product integrity, safety and environmental excellence."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium glass bottles and jars in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

