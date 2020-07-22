Ardagh Group partners with Lenny Boy Brewing Co. to supply locally made glass kombucha bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group , has partnered with Lenny Boy Brewing Co. to introduce a new 14oz kombucha bottle, manufactured locally in North Carolina.

The partnership connects Charlotte's Lenny Boy Brewing Co. with Ardagh's Wilson, N.C., glass manufacturing facility, helping to keep the brewery's promise to stay local and sustainable by reducing its environmental footprint.

The 14oz glass kombucha bottle for Lenny Boy Brewing Co. was designed by Ardagh and is manufactured in the U.S. using 100 percent and endlessly recyclable flint (clear) glass.

"Ardagh is pleased to expand its portfolio for the craft beverage industry and enjoys collaborating with brands like Lenny Boy Brewing Co. to create glass packaging that showcases and protects the flavor, freshness and integrity of our customers' products," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "The 14oz kombucha bottle represents the perfect sustainable packaging solution for Lenny Boy Brewing Co.'s products."

Many brewers want a sustainable package that speaks to the quality of the product. The new stock kombucha bottle is available for purchase in Ardagh Group's stock catalog . Ardagh Group now offers four stock bottles in a variety of designs for the kombucha market, ranging in size from 12oz to 48oz.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Ardagh to have our kombucha bottles manufactured locally in North Carolina," said Nathan Villaume, Owner at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. "Sourcing raw materials locally is one way we look to support our communities - and this partnership provides us with a great opportunity to do so."

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or [email protected].

To view Ardagh's extensive stock bottle portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beverage2020 .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Lenny Boy started in 2011 with an interest in a healthy lifestyle, a passion for fermentation and an obsession with brewing Kombucha. Lenny Boy started off producing non-alcoholic kombucha with one 7 bbl fermenting tank in mid-2011. In 2012, we had our first brick and mortar location in the historic South End district in Charlotte, NC where we began creating something amazing. In January of 2013, Lenny Boy became the only Certified Organic kombucha producer in the Southeast. By September 2013, we took it a step further and became a licensed microbrewery. The new license allowed us to diversify our product line, which now includes kombucha, traditional beers, sours, wild ales and hard kombucha. As we continued to grow through your gracious support, we soon outgrew our original 2,400 sq ft space. In September 2016 we opened our current facility located in the same South End neighborhood. Our new space is a 32,000 sq ft facility that has room for us to create a lifestyle in the Taproom where "culture matters."

