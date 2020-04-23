Ardagh Group S.A. - First Quarter 2020 Results

LUXEMBOURG, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.























March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Change

Change CCY



($'m except per share data)







Revenue (1)

1,622

1,639

(1%)

0% Adjusted EBITDA (1)

273

276

(1%)

0% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

16.8%

16.8%

0%

0% Earnings per share - Group

0.35

0.06







Adjusted earnings per share (1) (2)

0.31

0.35







Profit for the period - Group

83

13

























Dividend per share declared (3)

0.15

0.14









Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "First quarter results were in line with our expectations, with no material impact from COVID-19. The commitment and dedication of our teams during this challenging period has been outstanding, enabling all our production facilities to continue to serve the beverage and food supply chain. It is too early to assess the macroeconomic impact of the pandemic and, accordingly, we are withdrawing our 2020 financial guidance. However, our defensive end markets, proven operating model and $1.5 billion in liquidity position us to successfully manage this uncertain environment."

Revenue for the quarter of $1,622 million was unchanged on the prior year at constant currency, with growth of 1% in Metal Beverage Packaging offset by a 1% reduction in Glass Packaging.

was unchanged on the prior year at constant currency, with growth of 1% in Metal Beverage Packaging offset by a 1% reduction in Glass Packaging. Volume/mix for the Group was in line with the prior year, as growth of 3% in Metal Beverage Packaging was largely offset by a 2% reduction in Glass Packaging.

Adjusted EBITDA of $273 million was in line with the prior year and ahead of the guided $270 million .

was in line with the prior year and ahead of the guided . Earnings per share of $0.35 (2019: $0.06 ), with Adjusted earnings per share decrease of 11% to $0.31 (2019: $0.35 ).

(2019: ), with Adjusted earnings per share decrease of 11% to (2019: ). Metal Beverage Packaging shipments increased by 1%, with 3% growth in the Americas and a stable performance in Europe . Specialty can shipments increased by 6% and represented 42% of total volumes.

. Specialty can shipments increased by 6% and represented 42% of total volumes. Metal Beverage Packaging Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3% at constant currency, with growth of 20% in Metal Beverage Packaging Americas. Metal Beverage Packaging Europe Adjusted EBITDA declined by 19%, due to a pension credit in the prior year.

Glass Packaging Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3% at constant currency, with growth of 7% in Europe driven by a strong operational and commercial performance. Adjusted EBITDA in North America fell 3%, as volume softness continued to moderate.

driven by a strong operational and commercial performance. Adjusted EBITDA in fell 3%, as volume softness continued to moderate. Cash and committed available liquidity was $1.1 billion at March 31, 2020 , and was increased to $1.5 billion after the period end. No debt maturities arising before September 2022 .

at , and was increased to after the period end. No debt maturities arising before . Financial guidance: 2020 financial guidance withdrawn due to current macroeconomic uncertainty.

Summary Financial Information













Three months ended March 31,



2020

2019



(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages) Revenue (1)

1,622

1,639 Adjusted EBITDA (1)

273

276 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

16.8%

16.8% Operating cash flow (1)

(285)

(73)









Profit for the period - Group

83

13 Adjusted profit for the period (1) (2)

73

83 Earnings per share - Group

0.35

0.06 Adjusted earnings per share (1) (2)

0.31

0.35

































At March 31,

At December 31,



2020

2019



$'m

$'m Net debt (4)

5,650

5,328 Cash and available liquidity

1,090

1,278 Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (5)

4.8x

4.5x

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2019 to 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, 2020























Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2019

392

439

392

416

1,639 Organic

3

5

2

(7)

3 FX translation

(10)

—

(10)

—

(20) Revenue 2020

385

444

384

409

1,622

































































Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2019

69

51

85

71

276 Organic

(13)

10

6

(2)

1 FX translation

(2)

—

(2)

—

(4) Adjusted EBITDA 2020

54

61

89

69

273





















2020 margin

14.0%

13.7%

23.2%

16.9%

16.8% 2019 margin

17.6%

11.6%

21.7%

17.1%

16.8%

Group Performance

Revenue of $1,622 million decreased by 1% in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was in line with the prior year as favourable volumes in Beverage Packaging and higher selling prices in Glass Packaging, including the pass through of increased input costs, were offset by lower volumes in Glass Packaging and the pass through of lower input costs in Beverage Packaging.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $273 million decreased by 1% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA was in line with prior year as lower input costs and favourable volume/mix effects were offset by higher operating and other costs, principally reflecting a prior year pension credit of approximately $15 million in Beverage Packaging Europe.

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Revenue decreased by $7 million, or 2%, to $385 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $392 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. Excluding unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of $10 million, revenue increased by $3 million principally reflecting volume/mix growth of 1%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $15 million, or 22%, to $54 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $69 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA principally reflected a prior year pension credit of approximately $15 million in 2019 and unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of $2 million, partly offset by lower input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by $5 million, or 1%, to $444 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $439 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. Revenue growth principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects of 4%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $10 million, or 20%, to $61 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $51 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2019. The increase was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects and lower input costs.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue decreased by $8 million, or 2%, to $384 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $392 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. Excluding unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of $10 million, revenue increased by $2 million primarily driven by higher selling prices and partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects of 2%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4 million, or 5%, to $89 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $85 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA reflected higher selling prices, including to recover increased input costs, as well as other operating cost savings, partly offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of $2 million.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue decreased by $7 million, or 2%, to $409 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $416 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in revenue principally reflected unfavorable volume/mix effects of 2%, partly offset by the pass through of higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2 million, or 3%, to $69 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $71 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to unfavorable volume/mix effects and higher operating costs, partly offset by increased selling prices.

Financing Activity

On March 20, 2020, the Group entered into a new term loan credit facility for $300 million, which was drawn in full on March 23, 2020.

On April 7, 2020, the Group issued $500 million 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. Net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes were used to redeem in full the $300 million term loan credit facility on April 8, 2020 and for general corporate purposes.

On April 8, 2020, the Group issued $200 million add-on 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. Proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

COVID-19 ("COVID-19")

The outbreak of COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread, including restrictions on travel, imposition of quarantines and prolonged closures of workplaces and other businesses, including hospitality, leisure and entertainment outlets, and the related cancellation of events, may impact our business in a number of ways. This is expected to include an adverse effect from reduced global economic activity and resulting demand for our customers' products and, therefore, the products we manufacture. It may also adversely affect our ability to operate our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain and workforce. The COVID-19 impact on capital markets could also impact our cost of borrowing.

We expect the ultimate significance of the impact of these disruptions, including the extent of their adverse impact on our financial and operational results, will be determined by the length of time that such disruptions continue which will, in turn, depend on the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of governmental regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic.

Our response to the outbreak of COVID-19 across our business operations can be summarised as follows:

Business Continuity: We are a leading supplier of consumer packaging solutions, comprising metal beverage cans and glass containers, primarily for the beverage and food end markets in Europe, North America and Brazil. In the markets we operate in, Ardagh is an essential provider of packaging to the beverage and food supply chain. Our people are deemed "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers" under the guidance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as are our customers. Where other governments have issued guidance, we have received equivalent designations in all other countries where we operate. As a result, all our global operations are permitted to continue to operate and did so continuously through the quarter. We will continue to manage our capacity in response to the evolution of demand.

Employee health and safety: The health and safety of our 16,000 employees and their families and communities, as well as our contractors, suppliers and customers has been our highest priority since the outbreak of the crisis. We established a Group-wide task force to ensure an effective and consistent response across our business. Regular updates have been issued and a dedicated intranet site established to facilitate effective communication of recommendations, policies and procedures. Communication with all stakeholders has been a core element in our response.

Measures continue to evolve in line with best practice and with recommendations by national health authorities and the World Health Organisation. Initiatives introduced to date have included: enhanced hygiene procedures in all locations, including increased cleaning in our production facilities; increased investment in personal protective equipment; adapting work practices and routines to ensure social distancing; establishing procedures for self-isolation; travel advisories including restrictions on all non-essential travel, prior to broader restrictions on any travel; restrictions on visitors to our production facilities or by our employees to external facilities; actively encouraging and ultimately requiring remote working for non-operational personnel, and enhancing our IT capability to facilitate increased remote working.

Strong liquidity: As a precautionary measure in response to increased macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19, we have increased our cash on hand and total available liquidity, by drawing on our Global Asset Based Loan facility and by entering a new $300 million Credit Facility, as outlined in Note 11 of the Group's Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. At March 31, 2020, total available liquidity was approximately $1.1 billion, including $962 million in cash. Following the issuance of $700 million 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, of which $300 million was used to repay the Credit Facility, total liquidity was increased to a pro forma $1.5 billion, including $1.35 billion in cash.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) will hold its first quarter 2020 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET) on April 23, 2020. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:

Webcast registration and access:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2A61D5E3-364D-4FF3-929F-E4F3E33FBEC8

Conference call dial in:

United States: +1855 85 70686

International: +44 (0) 3333 000 804

Participant pin code: 72778537#

Slides and quarterly report

Supplemental slides to accompany this release are available at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors.

The first quarter 2020 interim report for ARD Finance S.A., issuer of the Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027, will be published in due course and available at http://www.ardholdings-sa.com/.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing over 16,000 people with sales of $6.7bn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the three months ended March 31, 2020





Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended March 31, 2020

Three months ended March 31, 2019



Before









Before











exceptional

Exceptional





exceptional

Exceptional







items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,622

—

1,622

1,639

—

1,639 Cost of sales

(1,360)

—

(1,360)

(1,386)

(9)

(1,395) Gross profit

262

—

262

253

(9)

244 Sales, general and administration expenses

(98)

(3)

(101)

(81)

(2)

(83) Intangible amortization

(58)

—

(58)

(58)

—

(58) Operating profit

106

(3)

103

114

(11)

103 Net finance expense

(34)

—

(34)

(132)

—

(132) Share of post-tax profit/(loss) in equity accounted joint venture

1

(4)

(3)

—

—

— Profit/(loss) before tax

73

(7)

66

(18)

(11)

(29) Income tax (charge)/credit

(24)

14

(10)

6

2

8 Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

49

7

56

(12)

(9)

(21) Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax

–

27

27

35

(1)

34 Profit for the period

49

34

83

23

(10)

13

























Profit attributable to:























Equity holders









83









13 Non-controlling interests









—









— Profit for the period









83









13

























Earnings per share:























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders









$0.35









$0.06

























Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations:























Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing

operations attributable to equity holders









$0.24









($0.09)

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position









Unaudited

Unaudited

At March 31,

At December 31,

2020

2019

$'m

$'m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 2,793

2,884 Property, plant and equipment 2,621

2,677 Derivative financial instruments 70

4 Deferred tax assets 223

204 Investment in material joint venture 374

375 Other non-current assets 67

68

6,148

6,212 Current assets





Inventories 1,010

964 Trade and other receivables 907

734 Contract assets 176

151 Derivative financial instruments 2

3 Cash and cash equivalents 962

614

3,057

2,466 TOTAL ASSETS 9,205

8,678 Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Issued capital 23

23 Share premium 1,292

1,292 Capital contribution 485

485 Other reserves 151

165 Retained earnings (2,109)

(2,181)

(158)

(216) Non-controlling interests 1

1 TOTAL EQUITY (157)

(215) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 5,775

5,524 Lease obligations 284

291 Employee benefit obligations 730

716 Derivative financial instruments 10

44 Deferred tax liabilities 342

344 Provisions 29

29

7,170

6,948 Current liabilities





Borrowings 535

22 Lease obligations 75

73 Interest payable 41

60 Derivative financial instruments 44

17 Trade and other payables 1,345

1,628 Income tax payable 106

97 Provisions 46

48

2,192

1,945 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,362

8,893 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 9,205

8,678

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows













Unaudited



Three months ended March 31,



2020

2019



$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities







Cash (used in) / generated from continuing operations

(191)

90 Interest paid

(84)

(80) Income tax paid

(12)

(15) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations

(287)

(5) Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operation (6)

—

(2) Net cash used in operating activities

(287)

(7)









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(124)

(149) Purchase of software and other intangibles

(2)

(5) Investing cash flows used in continuing operations

(126)

(154) Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation

—

(40) Net cash used in investing activities

(126)

(194)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

832

169 Repayment of borrowings

(18)

(2) Lease payments

(22)

(18) Deferred debt issue costs paid

(5)

(2) Dividends paid

—

(33) Consideration paid on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments

—

(14) Financing cash flows from continuing operations

787

100 Financing cash flows from discontinued operation

—

(2) Net cash inflow from financing activities

787

98









Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

374

(103) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

614

530 Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

(26)

(11) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

962

416

Financial assets and liabilities

At March 31, 2020, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:





































Maximum

Final























amount

maturity

Facility









Undrawn Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount







Local









Local















currency









currency

$'m

$'m







m









m







2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

741

15-Mar-24

Bullet

741

812

– 4.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

695

15-Sep-22

Bullet

695

695

– 2.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

439

15-Aug-26

Bullet

439

481

– 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

USD

500

15-Aug-26

Bullet

500

500

– 4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

494

– 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,725

– 5.250% Senior Notes

USD

800

15-Aug-27

Bullet

800

800

– Term Loan Credit Facility

USD

300

21-Mar-22

Bullet

300

300

– Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

659

07-Dec-22

Revolving

532

532

127 Lease obligations

Various

—

—

Amortizing

—

359

– Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR/USD

—

Rolling

Amortizing

—

3

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities





















6,701

128 Deferred debt issue costs and

bond premium





















(32)

– Net borrowings / undrawn facilities





















6,669

128 Cash and cash equivalents





















(962)

962 Derivative financial instruments

used to hedge foreign currency

and interest rate risk





















(57)

– Net debt / available liquidity





















5,650

1,090

Reconciliation of Group profit for the period to Adjusted profit













Three months ended March 31,



2020

2019



$'m

$'m Profit for the period - Group

83

13 Total exceptional items (7)

(20)

13 Tax credits associated with exceptional items (7)

(14)

(3) Intangible amortization

58

65 Tax credit associated with intangible amortization

(14)

(14) (Gain)/loss on derivative financial instruments and non-recurring Trivium

transaction related foreign currency impact in net finance expense

(20)

9 Adjusted profit for the period (2)

73

83









Weighted average common shares

236.36

236.35









Earnings per share

0.35

0.06









Adjusted earnings per share (2)

0.31

0.35

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, cash (used in)/generated

from operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow













Three months ended March 31,



2020

2019



$'m

$'m Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

56

(21) Income tax charge / (credit)

10

(8) Net finance expense

34

132 Depreciation and amortization

167

162 Exceptional operating items

3

11 Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

3

— Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

273

276 Movement in working capital

(409)

(177) Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

(54)

(7) Exceptional restructuring paid

(1)

(2) Cash (used in)/generated from continuing operations

(191)

90 Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

54

7 Capital expenditure (8)

(126)

(154) Lease payments

(22)

(16) Operating cash flow from continuing operations

(285)

(73) Operating cash flow from discontinued operation

—

(43) Operating cashflow - Group (9)

(285)

(116) Interest paid

(84)

(81) Income tax paid

(12)

(16) Adjusted free cash flow - Group (9)

(381)

(213)

(1). Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Bridge of 2019 to 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations at the back of this release.

(2). Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the period for the current period include the results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 in relation to the Group's share of post-tax result of the equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V.. Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the period for the comparative period, which are unchanged from those previously reported, include the results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 in relation to the divested Food & Specialty business which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation in accordance with IFRS 5.

(3). Payable on June 17, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 3, 2020.

(4). Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings includes IFRS 16 leases.

(5). Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, at December 31, 2019, reflects the LTM Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations.

(6). Operating cash flows for discontinued operation for the three months ended March 31, 2019, include interest and income tax payments of $1 million and $1 million respectively.

(7).Total exceptional items before tax for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $34 million net credit includes $27 million credit arising from the remeasurement of the estimated consideration for the disposal of the Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business, following advancement of the completion accounts process and $14 million tax credits mainly relating to recent U.S. tax reform, partly offset by $3 million in transaction related and other costs and $4 million from the share of exceptional items in the Trivium joint venture.

Total exceptional items for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $10 million include $9 million related to the Group's capacity realignment programs, including restructuring costs ($6 million), property, plant and equipment impairment charges ($2 million) and start-up related costs ($1 million), $2 million in transaction-related costs and $1 million of exceptional items from the discontinued operation, net of tax, partly offset by $2 million from tax credits related to impairment in Glass Packaging North America.

(8). Capital expenditure for the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes $41 million relating to business growth investment initiatives.

(9). Operating cash flow – Group and Adjusted Free cash flow – Group results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 reflect that the Group divested the Food & Specialty business as of October 31, 2019. As a result, the operating cash flow that was previously presented as part of the Group's operating cash flow in prior periods is now presented as the Discontinued Operation.

