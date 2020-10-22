Ardagh Group S.A. - Third Quarter 2020 Results
Oct 22, 2020, 07:00 ET
LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Change
|
Constant
|
($'m except per share data)
|
Revenue (1)
|
1,800
|
1,728
|
4%
|
2%
|
Profit/(loss) for the period - Group
|
43
|
(29)
|
Profit/(loss) for the period margin - Group
|
2.4%
|
(1.7%)
|
Earnings/(loss) per share - Group
|
0.18
|
(0.12)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
330
|
320
|
3%
|
1%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)
|
18.3%
|
18.5%
|
Adjusted earnings per share - Group (2)
|
0.48
|
0.60
|
Dividend per share declared (3)
|
0.15
|
0.14
Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said, "The Group performed very well in the quarter in a challenging operating environment, with continued strong growth in Metal Beverage Packaging and resumed volume growth in Glass Packaging, as on-premise channels re-opened. Our 2020 $250 million Business Growth Investment program has progressed well and will deliver new beverage can capacity in North America later this quarter. In addition, given a very favorable long-term outlook for sustainable packaging, we plan to invest over $1.8 billion in organic growth projects in 2021 to 2024, in addition to maintenance capex. This investment, will be principally in our beverage can business."
- Revenue for the quarter of $1,800 million, an increase of 4% at actual exchange rates and 2% at constant currency; Glass Packaging increased by 4% at constant currency, while Metal Beverage Packaging grew by 1% at constant currency, after the pass through of lower metal input costs.
- Group volume/mix increased by 3%, with growth of 4% and 3% in Metal Beverage Packaging and Glass Packaging respectively.
- Metal Beverage Packaging shipments increased by 7% in the quarter and by 4% in the year to date, with growth recorded in all regions. Specialty can shipments increased by 20% in the quarter and by 11% to date in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million increased by 3% at actual exchange rates and 1% at constant currency. Metal Beverage Packaging Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% at constant currency in the quarter. Glass Packaging Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6% at constant currency.
- Earnings per share of $0.18 (2019: loss per share of $0.12), with Adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 (2019: $0.60).
- The 2020 $250 million Business Growth Investment program remains on track, with two new beverage can lines due to commence production in North America by the end of the year. The very favorable outlook for sustainable packaging supports planned organic investment of over $1.8 billion in business growth projects in 2021-2024, approximately 85% of which will be in our beverage can businesses and underpinned by long-term customer contracts. All told, investment in organic growth projects will exceed $2 billion in the five years to 2024, with investments of approximately $800 million in 2021, $500 million in 2022 and the remaining $500 million during 2023-2024. The investment program, which will be funded from existing cash resources, free cash flow and, where necessary, incremental debt will provide attractive, de-leveraging returns to the Group.
- Cash and available liquidity of $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020, including over $1.2 billion in cash, having fully repaid drawings under the Group's Global Asset Based Loan Facility during the quarter.
- Sustainability agenda further advanced during the quarter, with the commitment to adopt science-based sustainability targets.
|
Summary Financial Information
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages)
|
Revenue (4)
|
1,800
|
1,728
|
5,028
|
5,079
|
Profit/(loss) for the period - Group
|
43
|
(29)
|
62
|
53
|
Profit/(loss) for the period margin - Group
|
2.4%
|
(1.7%)
|
1.2%
|
1.0%
|
Earnings/(loss) per share - Group
|
0.18
|
(0.12)
|
0.26
|
0.22
|
Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|
330
|
320
|
874
|
906
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)
|
18.3%
|
18.5%
|
17.4%
|
17.8%
|
Adjusted profit for the period - Group (5)
|
113
|
142
|
273
|
339
|
Adjusted earnings per share - Group (5)
|
0.48
|
0.60
|
1.16
|
1.43
|
Adjusted operating cash flow (4)
|
345
|
255
|
241
|
288
|
At September 30,
|
At December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Net debt (6)
|
5,547
|
5,328
|
Cash and available liquidity
|
1,891
|
1,278
|
Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (7)
|
4.9x
|
4.5x
|
Financial Performance Review
Bridge of 2019 to 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended September 30, 2020
|
Revenue
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue 2019
|
412
|
464
|
414
|
438
|
1,728
|
Organic
|
(6)
|
14
|
41
|
(9)
|
40
|
FX translation
|
15
|
—
|
17
|
—
|
32
|
Revenue 2020
|
421
|
478
|
472
|
429
|
1,800
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2019
|
68
|
67
|
108
|
77
|
320
|
Organic
|
2
|
11
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
2
|
FX translation
|
3
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
8
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2020
|
73
|
78
|
112
|
67
|
330
|
2020 margin
|
17.3%
|
16.3%
|
23.7%
|
15.6%
|
18.3%
|
2019 margin
|
16.5%
|
14.4%
|
26.1%
|
17.6%
|
18.5%
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
|
Revenue
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue 2019
|
1,215
|
1,359
|
1,218
|
1,287
|
5,079
|
Organic
|
(6)
|
(2)
|
11
|
(41)
|
(38)
|
FX translation
|
(8)
|
—
|
(5)
|
—
|
(13)
|
Revenue 2020
|
1,201
|
1,357
|
1,224
|
1,246
|
5,028
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Metal
|
Metal
|
Glass
|
Glass
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2019
|
209
|
184
|
292
|
221
|
906
|
Organic
|
(11)
|
24
|
(15)
|
(29)
|
(31)
|
FX translation
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2020
|
197
|
208
|
277
|
192
|
874
|
2020 margin
|
16.4%
|
15.3%
|
22.6%
|
15.4%
|
17.4%
|
2019 margin
|
17.2%
|
13.5%
|
24.0%
|
17.2%
|
17.8%
Group Performance
Revenue of $1,800 million increased by 4% in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, due to favorable volume/mix effects in Metal Beverage Packaging and Glass Packaging Europe, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs in Metal Beverage Packaging and lower demand in Glass Packaging North America.
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million increased by 3% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1%, as a 9% increase in Metal Beverage Packaging and a stable outturn in Glass Packaging Europe were partly offset by increased operating costs including $8 million COVID-19 related direct costs and unfavorable volume/mix in Glass Packaging North America.
Metal Beverage Packaging Europe
Revenue increased by $9 million, or 2%, to $421 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $412 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $15 million, revenue decreased by $6 million, with volume/mix growth of 1% offset by the pass through of lower metal costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7%, to $73 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $68 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $3 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2 million, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by increased operating costs.
Metal Beverage Packaging Americas
Revenue increased by $14 million, or 3%, to $478 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $464 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in revenue principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects of 6%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $11 million, or 16%, to $78 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $67 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operating costs.
Glass Packaging Europe
Revenue increased by $58 million, or 14%, to $472 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $414 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $17 million, revenue increased by $41 million, or 10%, mainly due to favorable volume/mix effects of 8%, partly as a result of increased customer demand as the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions showed early signs of translating to a recovery in "on-premise" consumption, in addition to selling price increases including related to the pass through of higher input costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4 million, or 4%, to $112 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $108 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $5 million, Adjusted EBITDA was almost unchanged, as favorable volume/mix effects were offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption as a result of lower production.
Glass Packaging North America
Revenue decreased by $9 million, or 2%, to $429 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $438 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in revenue reflected unfavorable volume/mix effects of 2%, including a continued impact of COVID-19 on demand.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10 million, or 13%, to $67 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $77 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly as a result of unfavorable volume/mix effects and higher operating and other costs.
COVID-19
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to prevent its spread, including restrictions on travel, imposition of quarantines and prolonged closures of workplaces and other businesses, including hospitality, leisure and entertainment outlets, and the related cancellation of events, has impacted our business in a number of ways. This has included an adverse effect from reduced global economic activity and resulting demand for our customers' products and, therefore, the products we manufacture. It may also adversely affect our ability to operate our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain and workforce. The COVID-19 impact on capital markets could also impact our cost of borrowing.
The ultimate significance of the impact of these disruptions, including the extent of their adverse impact on our financial and operational results, will be determined by the length of time that such disruptions continue, which will, in turn, depend on the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of governmental and other regulations in response to the pandemic and the resulting effect on macroeconomic activity and consumer behavior.
During the three months ended September 30, 2020 the gradual relaxation of governmental measures to prevent the spread of the virus including lockdowns imposed earlier in the year, and in place for most of the second quarter, showed early signs of a recovery in "on-premise" consumption. In the quarter, this resulted in a sequential improvement in customer demand for our Glass packaging products which had experienced reductions in customer demand and therefore revenue as a direct consequence of the various global lockdowns and the related impact to "on-premise" sales during the second quarter. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, incremental COVID-19 related costs, including safety and cleaning costs, continued to be incurred throughout the Group.
Our response to the COVID-19 across our business operations can be summarized as follows:
Business Continuity: We are a leading supplier of consumer packaging solutions, comprising metal beverage cans and glass containers, primarily for the beverage and food end markets in Europe, North America and Brazil. In the markets we operate in, Ardagh is an essential provider of packaging to the beverage and food supply chain. Our people are deemed "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers" under the guidance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as are our customers. Where other governments issued guidance, we received equivalent designations in all other countries where we operate. We will continue to manage our capacity in response to the evolution of demand.
Employee health and safety: The health and safety of our 16,000 employees and their families and communities, as well as our contractors, suppliers and customers has been our highest priority since the outbreak of the crisis. We established a Group-wide task force to ensure an effective and consistent response across our business. Regular updates have been issued and a dedicated intranet site established to facilitate effective communication of recommendations, policies and procedures. Communication with all stakeholders has been a core element in our response.
Measures continue to evolve in line with best practice and with recommendations by national health authorities and the World Health Organization. Initiatives introduced to date have included: enhanced hygiene procedures in all locations, including temperature screening and increased cleaning in our production facilities; increased investment in personal protective equipment; adapting work practices and routines to ensure social distancing; establishing procedures for self-isolation; travel advisories including restrictions on all non-essential travel, prior to broader restrictions on any travel; restrictions on visitors to our production facilities or by our employees to external facilities; actively encouraging and ultimately requiring remote working for non-operational personnel, and enhancing our IT capability to facilitate increased remote working.
Strong liquidity: During the third quarter the Group repaid in full the drawings on our Global Asset Based Loan Facility. The Group had $1,230 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2020, as well as available but undrawn liquidity of $661 million under its credit facilities.
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
|
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2020
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Three months ended September 30, 2020
|
Three months ended September 30, 2019
|
Before
|
Before
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
items
|
items
|
Total
|
items
|
items
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
1,800
|
—
|
1,800
|
1,728
|
—
|
1,728
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,499)
|
(3)
|
(1,502)
|
(1,430)
|
(5)
|
(1,435)
|
Gross profit
|
301
|
(3)
|
298
|
298
|
(5)
|
293
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(85)
|
(8)
|
(93)
|
(80)
|
(28)
|
(108)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(59)
|
—
|
(59)
|
(59)
|
—
|
(59)
|
Operating profit
|
157
|
(11)
|
146
|
159
|
(33)
|
126
|
Net finance expense
|
(78)
|
—
|
(78)
|
(115)
|
(112)
|
(227)
|
Share of post-tax profit/(loss) in equity accounted joint venture
|
2
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
81
|
(15)
|
66
|
44
|
(145)
|
(101)
|
Income tax (charge)/credit
|
(24)
|
1
|
(23)
|
(13)
|
17
|
4
|
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
57
|
(14)
|
43
|
31
|
(128)
|
(97)
|
Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
70
|
(2)
|
68
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
57
|
(14)
|
43
|
101
|
(130)
|
(29)
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
|
Equity holders
|
43
|
(29)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
—
|
—
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
43
|
(29)
|
Earnings/(loss) per share:
|
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to equity
|
$0.18
|
($0.12)
|
Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing
|
$0.18
|
($0.41)
|
Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2020
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
|
Before
|
Before
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
exceptional
|
Exceptional
|
items
|
items
|
Total
|
items
|
items
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
5,028
|
—
|
5,028
|
5,079
|
—
|
5,079
|
Cost of sales
|
(4,230)
|
(5)
|
(4,235)
|
(4,248)
|
2
|
(4,246)
|
Gross profit
|
798
|
(5)
|
793
|
831
|
2
|
833
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(258)
|
(14)
|
(272)
|
(234)
|
(42)
|
(276)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(175)
|
—
|
(175)
|
(176)
|
—
|
(176)
|
Operating profit
|
365
|
(19)
|
346
|
421
|
(40)
|
381
|
Net finance expense
|
(183)
|
(74)
|
(257)
|
(355)
|
(112)
|
(467)
|
Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture
|
(10)
|
(12)
|
(22)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
172
|
(105)
|
67
|
66
|
(152)
|
(86)
|
Income tax (charge)/credit
|
(56)
|
29
|
(27)
|
(23)
|
28
|
5
|
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
116
|
(76)
|
40
|
43
|
(124)
|
(81)
|
Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax
|
—
|
22
|
22
|
144
|
(10)
|
134
|
Profit for the period
|
116
|
(54)
|
62
|
187
|
(134)
|
53
|
Profit attributable to:
|
Equity holders
|
62
|
53
|
Non-controlling interests
|
—
|
—
|
Profit for the period
|
62
|
53
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity
|
$0.26
|
$0.22
|
Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing
|
$0.17
|
($0.34)
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
At September 30,
|
At December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Non-current assets
|
Intangible assets
|
2,758
|
2,884
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
2,736
|
2,677
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
27
|
4
|
Deferred tax assets
|
239
|
204
|
Investment in material joint venture
|
381
|
375
|
Other non-current assets
|
69
|
68
|
6,210
|
6,212
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
933
|
964
|
Trade and other receivables
|
910
|
734
|
Contract assets
|
116
|
151
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
14
|
3
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,230
|
614
|
3,203
|
2,466
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
9,413
|
8,678
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
Issued capital
|
23
|
23
|
Share premium
|
1,292
|
1,292
|
Capital contribution
|
485
|
485
|
Other reserves
|
170
|
165
|
Retained earnings
|
(2,330)
|
(2,181)
|
(360)
|
(216)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1
|
1
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
(359)
|
(215)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
6,382
|
5,524
|
Lease obligations
|
270
|
291
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
859
|
716
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
48
|
44
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
320
|
344
|
Provisions
|
43
|
29
|
7,922
|
6,948
|
Current liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
20
|
22
|
Lease obligations
|
75
|
73
|
Interest payable
|
84
|
60
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
15
|
17
|
Trade and other payables
|
1,448
|
1,628
|
Income tax payable
|
125
|
97
|
Provisions
|
48
|
48
|
Dividend payable to shareholders
|
35
|
—
|
1,850
|
1,945
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
9,772
|
8,893
|
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
|
9,413
|
8,678
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
|
Unaudited
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Cash generated from continuing operations
|
481
|
386
|
585
|
717
|
Interest paid
|
(30)
|
(120)
|
(187)
|
(328)
|
Income tax paid
|
(11)
|
(5)
|
(34)
|
(38)
|
Net cash generated from operating activities - continuing operations
|
440
|
261
|
364
|
351
|
Net cash generated from operating activities - discontinued operation(8)
|
—
|
139
|
—
|
159
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
440
|
400
|
364
|
510
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(119)
|
(123)
|
(345)
|
(397)
|
Purchase of software and other intangibles
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Investing cash flows used in continuing operations
|
(122)
|
(124)
|
(352)
|
(404)
|
Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operation
|
—
|
—
|
32
|
—
|
Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation
|
—
|
(28)
|
—
|
(96)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(122)
|
(152)
|
(320)
|
(500)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
—
|
1,706
|
4,068
|
1,923
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
(502)
|
(1,652)
|
(3,255)
|
(1,652)
|
Early redemption premium paid
|
—
|
(90)
|
(61)
|
(90)
|
Deferred debt issue costs paid
|
(8)
|
(12)
|
(30)
|
(12)
|
Lease payments
|
(23)
|
(19)
|
(68)
|
(55)
|
Dividends paid
|
—
|
(33)
|
(69)
|
(99)
|
Consideration received on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments
|
—
|
23
|
—
|
9
|
Financing cash flows (used in)/from continuing operations
|
(533)
|
(77)
|
585
|
24
|
Financing cash flows from discontinued operation
|
—
|
15
|
—
|
—
|
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities
|
(533)
|
(62)
|
585
|
24
|
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(215)
|
186
|
629
|
34
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,448
|
374
|
614
|
530
|
Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents
|
(3)
|
(20)
|
(13)
|
(24)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
1,230
|
540
|
1,230
|
540
|
Financial assets and liabilities
|
At September 30, 2020, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:
|
Maximum
|
Final
|
amount
|
maturity
|
Facility
|
Undrawn
|
Facility
|
Currency
|
drawable
|
date
|
type
|
Amount drawn
|
amount
|
Local
|
Local
|
currency
|
currency
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
m
|
m
|
5.250% Senior Secured Notes
|
USD
|
700
|
30-Apr-25
|
Bullet
|
700
|
700
|
–
|
4.125% Senior Secured Notes
|
USD
|
1,215
|
15-Aug-26
|
Bullet
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
–
|
2.125% Senior Secured Notes
|
EUR
|
439
|
15-Aug-26
|
Bullet
|
439
|
514
|
–
|
2.125% Senior Secured Notes
|
EUR
|
790
|
15-Aug-26
|
Bullet
|
790
|
925
|
–
|
6.000% Senior Notes
|
USD
|
800
|
15-Feb-25
|
Bullet
|
800
|
826
|
–
|
4.750% Senior Notes
|
GBP
|
400
|
15-Jul-27
|
Bullet
|
400
|
513
|
–
|
5.250% Senior Notes
|
USD
|
800
|
15-Aug-27
|
Bullet
|
800
|
800
|
–
|
5.250% Senior Notes
|
USD
|
1,000
|
15-Aug-27
|
Bullet
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
–
|
Global Asset Based Loan Facility
|
USD
|
660
|
07-Dec-22
|
Revolving
|
–
|
–
|
660
|
Lease obligations
|
Various
|
–
|
–
|
Amortizing
|
–
|
345
|
–
|
Other borrowings/credit lines
|
Various
|
–
|
Rolling
|
Amortizing
|
–
|
20
|
1
|
Total borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
6,858
|
661
|
Deferred debt issue costs and bond discounts and
|
(111)
|
–
|
Net borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
6,747
|
661
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,230)
|
1,230
|
Derivative financial instruments used to hedge
|
30
|
–
|
Net debt / available liquidity
|
5,547
|
1,891
|
The maturity profile of the Group's Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes is as follows:
|
At September 30,
|
At December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Within one year or on demand
|
–
|
–
|
Between one and three years
|
–
|
695
|
Between three and five years
|
1,526
|
832
|
Greater than five years
|
4,967
|
4,029
|
Total Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes
|
6,493
|
5,556
|
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted profit
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Profit/(loss) for the period - Group
|
43
|
(29)
|
62
|
53
|
Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture
|
2
|
—
|
22
|
—
|
45
|
(29)
|
84
|
53
|
Exceptional items (9)
|
11
|
149
|
71
|
166
|
Tax credits associated with exceptional items (9)
|
(1)
|
(20)
|
(29)
|
(33)
|
Intangible amortization
|
59
|
61
|
175
|
192
|
Tax credit associated with intangible amortization
|
(14)
|
(16)
|
(41)
|
(43)
|
Losses/(gains) on derivative financial instruments and non-
|
1
|
(3)
|
(20)
|
4
|
101
|
142
|
240
|
339
|
Share of Adjusted Profit in equity accounted joint venture
|
12
|
—
|
33
|
—
|
Adjusted profit for the period - Group (10)
|
113
|
142
|
273
|
339
|
Weighted average common shares
|
236.36
|
236.36
|
236.36
|
236.36
|
Earnings/(loss) per share - Group
|
0.18
|
(0.12)
|
0.26
|
0.22
|
Adjusted earnings per share - Group (10)
|
0.48
|
0.60
|
1.16
|
1.43
|
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) from continuing operations for the period to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|
43
|
(97)
|
40
|
(81)
|
Income tax charge/(credit)
|
23
|
(4)
|
27
|
(5)
|
Net finance expense
|
78
|
227
|
257
|
467
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
173
|
161
|
509
|
485
|
Exceptional operating items
|
11
|
33
|
19
|
40
|
Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture
|
2
|
—
|
22
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
330
|
320
|
874
|
906
|
Movement in working capital
|
162
|
78
|
(210)
|
(152)
|
Exceptional restructuring paid
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
Capital expenditure (11)
|
(122)
|
(124)
|
(352)
|
(404)
|
Lease payments
|
(23)
|
(18)
|
(68)
|
(53)
|
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations
|
345
|
255
|
241
|
288
|
Adjusted operating cash flow from discontinued operation
|
—
|
124
|
—
|
76
|
Interest paid (12)
|
(30)
|
(118)
|
(187)
|
(329)
|
Income tax paid
|
(11)
|
(17)
|
(34)
|
(53)
|
Adjusted free cash flow - Group (13)
|
304
|
244
|
20
|
(18)
|
(1) Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.
|
(2) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the Group's share of the Adjusted profit of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V. which is further set out on the reconciliation at the back of this release. The comparative periods include the results of the divested Food & Specialty business, which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation.
|
(3) Payable on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2020.
|
(4) Continuing Operations results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.
|
(5) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the Group's share of the Adjusted profit of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V. which is further set out on the reconciliation at the back of this release. The comparative periods include the results of the divested Food & Specialty business, which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation.
|
(6) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings includes IFRS 16 lease obligations.
|
(7) Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, at December 31, 2019, reflects the LTM Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations.
|
(8) Operating cash flows from the discontinued operation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, include interest and income tax payments of $3 million and $11 million, and $5 million and $16 million respectively.
|
(9) Total exceptional items before tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are primarily comprised of $74 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the redemption of notes in May and June, $22 million gain arising from the finalization of the completion accounts relating to the disposal of the Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business and $29 million tax credits, primarily relating to U.S. tax reform and debt refinancing and settlement costs incurred in the period. Total exceptional items before tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are primarily comprised of $112 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the notes repaid in August 2019 and $42 million transaction-related and other costs, primarily related to the combination of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business with the business of Exal Corporation, $15 million related to a provision for a court award and related interest, net of the tax adjusted indemnity receivable in respect of the Group's U.S. glass business legal matter, $37 million related to a pension service credit recognized in Glass Packaging North America following amendments to a pension scheme, and $28 million tax credits, primarily related to debt refinancing and settlement costs, in addition to the aforementioned provision for a court award and related interest in respect of the Group's U.S glass business legal matter. Further information in respect of exceptional items is set out in note 5 of the the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
|
(10) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include the Group's share of the Adjusted profit of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V.. The Group's share of the results of Trivium Packaging B.V. has been accounted for in accordance with the Group's accounting policies. The Adjusted profit of Trivium Packaging B.V. included in the Group's Adjusted profit has been calculated in conformity with the Group's definition and presentation of Adjusted profit, namely that the result for the period has been adjusted for the joint venture's exceptional items, net of tax and amortization, net of tax in order to derive Adjusted profit. The comparative periods include the results of the divested Food & Specialty business which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation.
|
(11) Capital expenditure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $57 million and $133 million relating to Business Growth Investment projects respectively.
|
(12) Interest paid in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, excludes $4 million in respect of the redemption, in August 2019, of the Group's $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024, related to the interest from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.
|
(13) Adjusted free cash flow - Group for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflect that the Group divested the Food & Specialty business as of October 31, 2019.
