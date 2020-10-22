Ardagh Group S.A. - Third Quarter 2020 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.







September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

Change

Constant

Currency



($'m except per share data)







Revenue (1)

1,800

1,728

4%

2%

















Profit/(loss) for the period - Group

43

(29)







Profit/(loss) for the period margin - Group

2.4%

(1.7%)







Earnings/(loss) per share - Group

0.18

(0.12)

























Adjusted EBITDA (1)

330

320

3%

1% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

18.3%

18.5%







Adjusted earnings per share - Group (2)

0.48

0.60

























Dividend per share declared (3)

0.15

0.14









Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said, "The Group performed very well in the quarter in a challenging operating environment, with continued strong growth in Metal Beverage Packaging and resumed volume growth in Glass Packaging, as on-premise channels re-opened. Our 2020 $250 million Business Growth Investment program has progressed well and will deliver new beverage can capacity in North America later this quarter. In addition, given a very favorable long-term outlook for sustainable packaging, we plan to invest over $1.8 billion in organic growth projects in 2021 to 2024, in addition to maintenance capex. This investment, will be principally in our beverage can business."

Revenue for the quarter of $1,800 million , an increase of 4% at actual exchange rates and 2% at constant currency; Glass Packaging increased by 4% at constant currency, while Metal Beverage Packaging grew by 1% at constant currency, after the pass through of lower metal input costs.

, an increase of 4% at actual exchange rates and 2% at constant currency; Glass Packaging increased by 4% at constant currency, while Metal Beverage Packaging grew by 1% at constant currency, after the pass through of lower metal input costs. Group volume/mix increased by 3%, with growth of 4% and 3% in Metal Beverage Packaging and Glass Packaging respectively.

Metal Beverage Packaging shipments increased by 7% in the quarter and by 4% in the year to date, with growth recorded in all regions. Specialty can shipments increased by 20% in the quarter and by 11% to date in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million increased by 3% at actual exchange rates and 1% at constant currency. Metal Beverage Packaging Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% at constant currency in the quarter. Glass Packaging Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6% at constant currency.

increased by 3% at actual exchange rates and 1% at constant currency. Metal Beverage Packaging Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% at constant currency in the quarter. Glass Packaging Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6% at constant currency. Earnings per share of $0.18 (2019: loss per share of $0.12 ), with Adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 (2019: $0.60 ).

(2019: loss per share of ), with Adjusted earnings per share of (2019: ). The 2020 $250 million Business Growth Investment program remains on track, with two new beverage can lines due to commence production in North America by the end of the year. The very favorable outlook for sustainable packaging supports planned organic investment of over $1.8 billion in business growth projects in 2021-2024, approximately 85% of which will be in our beverage can businesses and underpinned by long-term customer contracts. All told, investment in organic growth projects will exceed $2 billion in the five years to 2024, with investments of approximately $800 million in 2021, $500 million in 2022 and the remaining $500 million during 2023-2024. The investment program, which will be funded from existing cash resources, free cash flow and, where necessary, incremental debt will provide attractive, de-leveraging returns to the Group.

Business Growth Investment program remains on track, with two new beverage can lines due to commence production in by the end of the year. The very favorable outlook for sustainable packaging supports planned organic investment of over in business growth projects in 2021-2024, approximately 85% of which will be in our beverage can businesses and underpinned by long-term customer contracts. All told, investment in organic growth projects will exceed in the five years to 2024, with investments of approximately in 2021, in 2022 and the remaining during 2023-2024. The investment program, which will be funded from existing cash resources, free cash flow and, where necessary, incremental debt will provide attractive, de-leveraging returns to the Group. Cash and available liquidity of $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020 , including over $1.2 billion in cash, having fully repaid drawings under the Group's Global Asset Based Loan Facility during the quarter.

at , including over in cash, having fully repaid drawings under the Group's Global Asset Based Loan Facility during the quarter. Sustainability agenda further advanced during the quarter, with the commitment to adopt science-based sustainability targets.

Summary Financial Information





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages) Revenue (4)

1,800

1,728

5,028

5,079

















Profit/(loss) for the period - Group

43

(29)

62

53 Profit/(loss) for the period margin - Group

2.4%

(1.7%)

1.2%

1.0% Earnings/(loss) per share - Group

0.18

(0.12)

0.26

0.22

















Adjusted EBITDA (4)

330

320

874

906 Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)

18.3%

18.5%

17.4%

17.8% Adjusted profit for the period - Group (5)

113

142

273

339 Adjusted earnings per share - Group (5)

0.48

0.60

1.16

1.43

















Adjusted operating cash flow (4)

345

255

241

288













At September 30,

At December 31,



2020

2019



$'m

$'m Net debt (6)

5,547

5,328 Cash and available liquidity

1,891

1,278 Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (7)

4.9x

4.5x

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2019 to 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended September 30, 2020

Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2019

412

464

414

438

1,728 Organic

(6)

14

41

(9)

40 FX translation

15

—

17

—

32 Revenue 2020

421

478

472

429

1,800





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2019

68

67

108

77

320 Organic

2

11

(1)

(10)

2 FX translation

3

—

5

—

8 Adjusted EBITDA 2020

73

78

112

67

330





















2020 margin

17.3%

16.3%

23.7%

15.6%

18.3% 2019 margin

16.5%

14.4%

26.1%

17.6%

18.5%



Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2019

1,215

1,359

1,218

1,287

5,079 Organic

(6)

(2)

11

(41)

(38) FX translation

(8)

—

(5)

—

(13) Revenue 2020

1,201

1,357

1,224

1,246

5,028





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2019

209

184

292

221

906 Organic

(11)

24

(15)

(29)

(31) FX translation

(1)

—

—

—

(1) Adjusted EBITDA 2020

197

208

277

192

874





















2020 margin

16.4%

15.3%

22.6%

15.4%

17.4% 2019 margin

17.2%

13.5%

24.0%

17.2%

17.8%

Group Performance

Revenue of $1,800 million increased by 4% in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, due to favorable volume/mix effects in Metal Beverage Packaging and Glass Packaging Europe, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs in Metal Beverage Packaging and lower demand in Glass Packaging North America.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million increased by 3% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1%, as a 9% increase in Metal Beverage Packaging and a stable outturn in Glass Packaging Europe were partly offset by increased operating costs including $8 million COVID-19 related direct costs and unfavorable volume/mix in Glass Packaging North America.

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by $9 million, or 2%, to $421 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $412 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $15 million, revenue decreased by $6 million, with volume/mix growth of 1% offset by the pass through of lower metal costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7%, to $73 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $68 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $3 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2 million, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by increased operating costs.

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by $14 million, or 3%, to $478 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $464 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in revenue principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects of 6%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $11 million, or 16%, to $78 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $67 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue increased by $58 million, or 14%, to $472 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $414 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $17 million, revenue increased by $41 million, or 10%, mainly due to favorable volume/mix effects of 8%, partly as a result of increased customer demand as the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions showed early signs of translating to a recovery in "on-premise" consumption, in addition to selling price increases including related to the pass through of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4 million, or 4%, to $112 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $108 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $5 million, Adjusted EBITDA was almost unchanged, as favorable volume/mix effects were offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption as a result of lower production.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue decreased by $9 million, or 2%, to $429 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $438 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in revenue reflected unfavorable volume/mix effects of 2%, including a continued impact of COVID-19 on demand.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10 million, or 13%, to $67 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $77 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly as a result of unfavorable volume/mix effects and higher operating and other costs.

COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to prevent its spread, including restrictions on travel, imposition of quarantines and prolonged closures of workplaces and other businesses, including hospitality, leisure and entertainment outlets, and the related cancellation of events, has impacted our business in a number of ways. This has included an adverse effect from reduced global economic activity and resulting demand for our customers' products and, therefore, the products we manufacture. It may also adversely affect our ability to operate our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain and workforce. The COVID-19 impact on capital markets could also impact our cost of borrowing.

The ultimate significance of the impact of these disruptions, including the extent of their adverse impact on our financial and operational results, will be determined by the length of time that such disruptions continue, which will, in turn, depend on the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of governmental and other regulations in response to the pandemic and the resulting effect on macroeconomic activity and consumer behavior.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020 the gradual relaxation of governmental measures to prevent the spread of the virus including lockdowns imposed earlier in the year, and in place for most of the second quarter, showed early signs of a recovery in "on-premise" consumption. In the quarter, this resulted in a sequential improvement in customer demand for our Glass packaging products which had experienced reductions in customer demand and therefore revenue as a direct consequence of the various global lockdowns and the related impact to "on-premise" sales during the second quarter. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, incremental COVID-19 related costs, including safety and cleaning costs, continued to be incurred throughout the Group.

Our response to the COVID-19 across our business operations can be summarized as follows:

Business Continuity: We are a leading supplier of consumer packaging solutions, comprising metal beverage cans and glass containers, primarily for the beverage and food end markets in Europe, North America and Brazil. In the markets we operate in, Ardagh is an essential provider of packaging to the beverage and food supply chain. Our people are deemed "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers" under the guidance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as are our customers. Where other governments issued guidance, we received equivalent designations in all other countries where we operate. We will continue to manage our capacity in response to the evolution of demand.

Employee health and safety: The health and safety of our 16,000 employees and their families and communities, as well as our contractors, suppliers and customers has been our highest priority since the outbreak of the crisis. We established a Group-wide task force to ensure an effective and consistent response across our business. Regular updates have been issued and a dedicated intranet site established to facilitate effective communication of recommendations, policies and procedures. Communication with all stakeholders has been a core element in our response.

Measures continue to evolve in line with best practice and with recommendations by national health authorities and the World Health Organization. Initiatives introduced to date have included: enhanced hygiene procedures in all locations, including temperature screening and increased cleaning in our production facilities; increased investment in personal protective equipment; adapting work practices and routines to ensure social distancing; establishing procedures for self-isolation; travel advisories including restrictions on all non-essential travel, prior to broader restrictions on any travel; restrictions on visitors to our production facilities or by our employees to external facilities; actively encouraging and ultimately requiring remote working for non-operational personnel, and enhancing our IT capability to facilitate increased remote working.

Strong liquidity: During the third quarter the Group repaid in full the drawings on our Global Asset Based Loan Facility. The Group had $1,230 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2020, as well as available but undrawn liquidity of $661 million under its credit facilities.



Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2020





























Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended September 30, 2020

Three months ended September 30, 2019



Before









Before











exceptional

Exceptional





exceptional

Exceptional







items

items

Total

items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,800

—

1,800

1,728

—

1,728 Cost of sales

(1,499)

(3)

(1,502)

(1,430)

(5)

(1,435) Gross profit

301

(3)

298

298

(5)

293 Sales, general and administration expenses

(85)

(8)

(93)

(80)

(28)

(108) Intangible amortization

(59)

—

(59)

(59)

—

(59) Operating profit

157

(11)

146

159

(33)

126 Net finance expense

(78)

—

(78)

(115)

(112)

(227) Share of post-tax profit/(loss) in equity accounted joint venture

2

(4)

(2)

—

—

— Profit/(loss) before tax

81

(15)

66

44

(145)

(101) Income tax (charge)/credit

(24)

1

(23)

(13)

17

4 Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

57

(14)

43

31

(128)

(97) Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax

—

—

—

70

(2)

68 Profit/(loss) for the period

57

(14)

43

101

(130)

(29)

























Profit/(loss) attributable to:























Equity holders









43









(29) Non-controlling interests









—









— Profit/(loss) for the period









43









(29)

























Earnings/(loss) per share:























Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to equity

holders









$0.18









($0.12)

























Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations:























Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing

operations attributable to equity holders









$0.18









($0.41)

Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2020





























Unaudited

Unaudited



Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Nine months ended September 30, 2019



Before









Before











exceptional

Exceptional





exceptional

Exceptional







items

items

Total

items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

5,028

—

5,028

5,079

—

5,079 Cost of sales

(4,230)

(5)

(4,235)

(4,248)

2

(4,246) Gross profit

798

(5)

793

831

2

833 Sales, general and administration expenses

(258)

(14)

(272)

(234)

(42)

(276) Intangible amortization

(175)

—

(175)

(176)

—

(176) Operating profit

365

(19)

346

421

(40)

381 Net finance expense

(183)

(74)

(257)

(355)

(112)

(467) Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

(10)

(12)

(22)

—

—

— Profit/(loss) before tax

172

(105)

67

66

(152)

(86) Income tax (charge)/credit

(56)

29

(27)

(23)

28

5 Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

116

(76)

40

43

(124)

(81) Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax

—

22

22

144

(10)

134 Profit for the period

116

(54)

62

187

(134)

53

























Profit attributable to:























Equity holders









62









53 Non-controlling interests









—









— Profit for the period









62









53

























Earnings per share:























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity

holders









$0.26









$0.22

























Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations:























Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing

operations attributable to equity holders









$0.17









($0.34)

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position









Unaudited

Unaudited

At September 30,

At December 31,

2020

2019

$'m

$'m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 2,758

2,884 Property, plant and equipment 2,736

2,677 Derivative financial instruments 27

4 Deferred tax assets 239

204 Investment in material joint venture 381

375 Other non-current assets 69

68

6,210

6,212 Current assets





Inventories 933

964 Trade and other receivables 910

734 Contract assets 116

151 Derivative financial instruments 14

3 Cash and cash equivalents 1,230

614

3,203

2,466 TOTAL ASSETS 9,413

8,678 Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Issued capital 23

23 Share premium 1,292

1,292 Capital contribution 485

485 Other reserves 170

165 Retained earnings (2,330)

(2,181)

(360)

(216) Non-controlling interests 1

1 TOTAL EQUITY (359)

(215) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 6,382

5,524 Lease obligations 270

291 Employee benefit obligations 859

716 Derivative financial instruments 48

44 Deferred tax liabilities 320

344 Provisions 43

29

7,922

6,948 Current liabilities





Borrowings 20

22 Lease obligations 75

73 Interest payable 84

60 Derivative financial instruments 15

17 Trade and other payables 1,448

1,628 Income tax payable 125

97 Provisions 48

48 Dividend payable to shareholders 35

—

1,850

1,945 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,772

8,893 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 9,413

8,678

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows





















Unaudited



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities















Cash generated from continuing operations

481

386

585

717 Interest paid

(30)

(120)

(187)

(328) Income tax paid

(11)

(5)

(34)

(38) Net cash generated from operating activities - continuing operations

440

261

364

351 Net cash generated from operating activities - discontinued operation(8)

—

139

—

159 Net cash generated from operating activities

440

400

364

510

















Cash flows used in investing activities















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(119)

(123)

(345)

(397) Purchase of software and other intangibles

(3)

(2)

(8)

(8) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

—

1

1

1 Investing cash flows used in continuing operations

(122)

(124)

(352)

(404) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operation

—

—

32

— Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation

—

(28)

—

(96) Net cash used in investing activities

(122)

(152)

(320)

(500)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from borrowings

—

1,706

4,068

1,923 Repayment of borrowings

(502)

(1,652)

(3,255)

(1,652) Early redemption premium paid

—

(90)

(61)

(90) Deferred debt issue costs paid

(8)

(12)

(30)

(12) Lease payments

(23)

(19)

(68)

(55) Dividends paid

—

(33)

(69)

(99) Consideration received on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments

—

23

—

9 Financing cash flows (used in)/from continuing operations

(533)

(77)

585

24 Financing cash flows from discontinued operation

—

15

—

— Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities

(533)

(62)

585

24

















Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(215)

186

629

34 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,448

374

614

530 Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

(3)

(20)

(13)

(24) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,230

540

1,230

540

Financial assets and liabilities

At September 30, 2020, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:





































Maximum

Final























amount

maturity

Facility









Undrawn Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount







Local









Local















currency









currency

$'m

$'m







m









m







5.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

700

30-Apr-25

Bullet

700

700

– 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

USD

1,215

15-Aug-26

Bullet

1,215

1,215

– 2.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

439

15-Aug-26

Bullet

439

514

– 2.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

790

15-Aug-26

Bullet

790

925

– 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

800

15-Feb-25

Bullet

800

826

– 4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

513

– 5.250% Senior Notes

USD

800

15-Aug-27

Bullet

800

800

– 5.250% Senior Notes

USD

1,000

15-Aug-27

Bullet

1,000

1,000

– Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

660

07-Dec-22

Revolving

–

–

660 Lease obligations

Various

–

–

Amortizing

–

345

– Other borrowings/credit lines

Various

–

Rolling

Amortizing

–

20

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities





















6,858

661 Deferred debt issue costs and bond discounts and

bond premium





















(111)

– Net borrowings / undrawn facilities





















6,747

661 Cash and cash equivalents





















(1,230)

1,230 Derivative financial instruments used to hedge

foreign currency and interest rate risk





















30

– Net debt / available liquidity





















5,547

1,891

The maturity profile of the Group's Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes is as follows:













At September 30,

At December 31,



2020

2019



$'m

$'m Within one year or on demand

–

– Between one and three years

–

695 Between three and five years

1,526

832 Greater than five years

4,967

4,029 Total Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes

6,493

5,556

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted profit





















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Profit/(loss) for the period - Group

43

(29)

62

53 Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

2

—

22

—



45

(29)

84

53 Exceptional items (9)

11

149

71

166 Tax credits associated with exceptional items (9)

(1)

(20)

(29)

(33) Intangible amortization

59

61

175

192 Tax credit associated with intangible amortization

(14)

(16)

(41)

(43) Losses/(gains) on derivative financial instruments and non-

recurring Trivium transaction related foreign currency

impact in net finance expense

1

(3)

(20)

4



101

142

240

339 Share of Adjusted Profit in equity accounted joint venture

12

—

33

— Adjusted profit for the period - Group (10)

113

142

273

339

















Weighted average common shares

236.36

236.36

236.36

236.36

















Earnings/(loss) per share - Group

0.18

(0.12)

0.26

0.22

















Adjusted earnings per share - Group (10)

0.48

0.60

1.16

1.43

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) from continuing operations for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

from continuing operations, Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations and

Adjusted free cash flow - Group





















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

43

(97)

40

(81) Income tax charge/(credit)

23

(4)

27

(5) Net finance expense

78

227

257

467 Depreciation and amortization

173

161

509

485 Exceptional operating items

11

33

19

40 Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

2

—

22

— Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

330

320

874

906 Movement in working capital

162

78

(210)

(152) Exceptional restructuring paid

(2)

(1)

(3)

(9) Capital expenditure (11)

(122)

(124)

(352)

(404) Lease payments

(23)

(18)

(68)

(53) Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations

345

255

241

288 Adjusted operating cash flow from discontinued operation

—

124

—

76 Interest paid (12)

(30)

(118)

(187)

(329) Income tax paid

(11)

(17)

(34)

(53) Adjusted free cash flow - Group (13)

304

244

20

(18)

(1) Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.

(2) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the Group's share of the Adjusted profit of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V. which is further set out on the reconciliation at the back of this release. The comparative periods include the results of the divested Food & Specialty business, which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation.

(3) Payable on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2020.

(4) Continuing Operations results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found at the back of this release.

(5) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the Group's share of the Adjusted profit of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V. which is further set out on the reconciliation at the back of this release. The comparative periods include the results of the divested Food & Specialty business, which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation.

(6) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings includes IFRS 16 lease obligations.

(7) Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, at December 31, 2019, reflects the LTM Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations.

(8) Operating cash flows from the discontinued operation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, include interest and income tax payments of $3 million and $11 million, and $5 million and $16 million respectively.

(9) Total exceptional items before tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are primarily comprised of $74 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the redemption of notes in May and June, $22 million gain arising from the finalization of the completion accounts relating to the disposal of the Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business and $29 million tax credits, primarily relating to U.S. tax reform and debt refinancing and settlement costs incurred in the period. Total exceptional items before tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are primarily comprised of $112 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the notes repaid in August 2019 and $42 million transaction-related and other costs, primarily related to the combination of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business with the business of Exal Corporation, $15 million related to a provision for a court award and related interest, net of the tax adjusted indemnity receivable in respect of the Group's U.S. glass business legal matter, $37 million related to a pension service credit recognized in Glass Packaging North America following amendments to a pension scheme, and $28 million tax credits, primarily related to debt refinancing and settlement costs, in addition to the aforementioned provision for a court award and related interest in respect of the Group's U.S glass business legal matter. Further information in respect of exceptional items is set out in note 5 of the the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

(10) Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include the Group's share of the Adjusted profit of its material equity accounted joint venture, Trivium Packaging B.V.. The Group's share of the results of Trivium Packaging B.V. has been accounted for in accordance with the Group's accounting policies. The Adjusted profit of Trivium Packaging B.V. included in the Group's Adjusted profit has been calculated in conformity with the Group's definition and presentation of Adjusted profit, namely that the result for the period has been adjusted for the joint venture's exceptional items, net of tax and amortization, net of tax in order to derive Adjusted profit. The comparative periods include the results of the divested Food & Specialty business which have been presented as a Discontinued Operation.

(11) Capital expenditure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $57 million and $133 million relating to Business Growth Investment projects respectively.

(12) Interest paid in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, excludes $4 million in respect of the redemption, in August 2019, of the Group's $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024, related to the interest from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.

(13) Adjusted free cash flow - Group for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflect that the Group divested the Food & Specialty business as of October 31, 2019.

