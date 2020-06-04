Ardagh Group supplies glass bottles to Heritage Distilling Co. for hand sanitizer

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group has partnered with Heritage Distilling Co. to produce and supply glass bottles for hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Heritage Distilling Co. switched from producing and bottling spirits to producing and bottling FDA- and WHO-compliant hand sanitizer for consumer and business use at their Gig Harbor, Wash., and Eugene, Ore., distilleries.

In May 2020, the need for glass bottles increased markedly when hand sanitizer production skyrocketed with the addition of a new distillery location, Heritage Distilling Co. at Talking Cedar, the nation's first legal tribally-owned distillery and one of the largest craft distilleries west of the Mississippi River. HDC Hand Sanitizer produced in this location is a partnership between Heritage Distilling Co. and the Chehalis Tribe and is located on the Chehalis Indian Reservation in Rochester, Wash.

"The need for hand sanitizer has been rapidly evolving from week to week," said Justin Stiefel, CEO of Heritage Distilling Co. "We went from producing 16,000 gallons per month to 600,000 gallons per month overnight with just a few weeks to plan how we were going to bottle it and get it into the hands of businesses and consumers. Without hesitation, Ardagh Group responded to our need and identified solutions to support this historic initiative. We are tremendously grateful for their partnership."

The hand sanitizer is packaged in the 750ml Inspiration Stelvin ECO Series® glass bottle, manufactured in the U.S. by Ardagh. This ECO Series bottle is developed and designed to maintain high-quality appeal while lessening the overall environmental impact by requiring less energy demand, transportation impact and CO 2 emissions.

"Ardagh takes great pride in partnering with Heritage Distilling Co. to help supply the increased demand for hand sanitizer during this pandemic," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "This unique initiative also helps support the American economy with products that are made in the U.S."

Ardagh produces essential glass packaging for food and beverage brands of all sizes throughout the U.S. These products provide packaging as part of the critical supply chain for local and national communities during this pandemic.

The 750ml bottles of sanitizer are available in any one of five Heritage Distilling tasting rooms, online at HeritageDistilling.com, in Tribal convenience stores, on Amazon.com and at select retailers.

To view Ardagh's extensive stock bottle portfolio, including the bottle being used by Heritage Distilling Co., which are all made in the U.S.A., visit our online catalog.

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc. (HDC), opened to the public in Gig Harbor, Washington in 2012. It is one of the premier craft distilleries in the U.S and the most-awarded craft distillery in North America for the past seven years. HDC produces a range of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rum and operates distilleries and tasting rooms in six locations spanning two states as well as distribution in all 50 states. Family operated and majority woman-owned, HDC is adept at connecting with and contributing to the culture of craft spirits through multiple channels. For more information, please visit www.heritagedistilling.com .

