Ardelyx Announces Poster Presentations, Educational Symposium, and Exhibitor Showcase at National Kidney Foundation 2021 Virtual Spring Clinical Meetings

FREMONT, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the National Kidney Foundation 2021 Spring Clinical Meeting (NKF SCM2021), which will take place virtually April 6-10, 2021.

Details on Ardelyx's posters:

Title: New Mechanistic Understanding of Phosphate Absorption and Hyperphosphatemia Management Today.

Authors: Steven Fishbane M.D., Jeffrey Jacobs, Ph.D., and David Rosenbaum Ph.D.

Poster: 266

Title: Assessing the Continuing Educational Needs of Clinicians in Managing Hyperphosphatemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients.

Authors: Wendy Cerenzia, Emily Belcher, Sylvie Stacy, M.D., John Walsh, M.D., and Jeanene Fogli-Cawley, Ph.D., R.D., L.D.N.

Poster: 202

In addition, Ardelyx has provided an educational grant in support of the session titled "Hyperphosphatemia: Management Strategies for Patients on Dialysis," scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The session will feature the following speakers:

Sharon Moe , M.D., Altered phosphorus metabolism in CKD

, M.D., Altered phosphorus metabolism in CKD Glenn Chertow , M.D., MPH, Consequences of hyperphosphatemia

, M.D., MPH, Consequences of hyperphosphatemia Myles Wolf , M.D., MMSc, Optimal phosphorus control in patients on dialysis

Ardelyx also is a sponsor of an exhibitor showcase titled "Advancing the Science of Phosphate Absorption: the Paracellular Pathway and Implications for Phosphorus Management," scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The exhibit will feature speaker, Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh, M.D., Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine.

Abstracts are now available online in the NKF SCM21 Abstract and Poster Gallery: https://casehippo.com/spa/symposium/national-kidney-foundation-2021-spring-clinical-meetings/event/gallery/browser. For more information about SCM 21 Virtual, visit https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

SOURCE Ardelyx

Related Links

http://www.ardelyx.com

