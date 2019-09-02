Ardelyx to Host Conference Call on September 3 to Review Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 AMPLIFY Study

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal diseases, announced that it will hold a conference call tomorrow, September 3, at 8:30 am Eastern Time to review the results from the pivotal Phase 3 AMPLIFY study of tenapanor in combination with phosphate binders in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis whose hyperphosphatemia was not controlled with binders. Tenapanor is Ardelyx's investigational, first-in-class, small molecule, non-binder, phosphate absorption inhibitor.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (855) 296-9612 (domestic) or (920) 663-6277 (international) and refer to conference ID 9789472. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 60 days following the call.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on enhancing the lives of people with cardiorenal diseases by developing first-in-class medicines that matter. Ardelyx's cardiorenal pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in people with CKD on dialysis, and RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx has completed Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and submitted a new drug application, or NDA, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of patients with IBS-C which has been granted a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) of September 12, 2019. To efficiently bring its treatments to market, Ardelyx is pursuing strategic collaborations for tenapanor for IBS-C and hyperphosphatemia in certain territories. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.ardelyx.com and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx.

