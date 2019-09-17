Ardelyx to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal diseases, today announced that Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, will present a company overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

To access the live webcast of Ardelyx's presentation please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 60 days following the conference.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on enhancing the lives of people with cardiorenal diseases by developing first-in-class medicines that matter. Ardelyx's cardiorenal pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in people with CKD on dialysis, and RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. On September 3, 2019, the company reported positive data from AMPLIFY, a pivotal Phase 3 study investigating tenapanor in a combination with phosphate binders in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis whose hyperphosphatemia was not previously controlled with binders alone. The study successfully met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, including demonstrating a statistically significant mean reduction in serum phosphorus from baseline to the end of the treatment period. On September 12, 2019, Ardelyx received approval of IBSRELA (tenapanor) for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). To efficiently bring its treatments to market, Ardelyx is pursuing strategic collaborations for IBSRELA for IBS-C and tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in certain territories. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin Company Limited in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.ardelyx.com and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx.

SOURCE Ardelyx

Related Links

http://www.ardelyx.com

