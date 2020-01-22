Ardent Mills Introduces Angie Goldberg as its First Chief Growth Officer.

Ardent Mills created this Chief Growth Officer (CGO) role to further drive the Company's Mission of enhancing the quality of life and standard of health. As a key strategic addition to the leadership team, Angie will be a driver of delivering consistent value to customers – all part of the Organization's plan for long-term, diverse and sustainable growth.

"Angie brings deep knowledge of the food industry, as well as strong marketing and transformational experience. She will be essential as we continually reshape our approach to innovation and relationships," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "We have made changes to the leadership team to become more customer-focused; we are excited about where we are headed as we make proactive investments and meet consumer demands for different flours, specialty grains and plant-based foods."

As part of the senior leadership team, Angie oversees innovation, research, quality and technical services, marketing, sales, and the Annex by Ardent Mills. Goldberg joins Ardent Mills from Dawn Foods, where she spent more than eight years, most recently as Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Dawn Foods, headquartered in Michigan, is a global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier. The Company partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries. Previously, Goldberg spent more than nine years at Barilla, where she managed the company's growing pasta business to achieve market share leadership.

"Bringing Angie on board lines up with our commitment to people, network of assets, customers, vendors, and farmers – all of which are key in a purpose-driven, healthy and focused organization," added Dye.

"The rate of change in grain-based foods is exciting, and I am impressed by Ardent Mills' commitment to be more agile and innovative," shared Goldberg. "I look forward to delivering on our Mission, Vision and partnering with customers to create new opportunities for growth."

Goldberg holds an M.B.A. in Management Strategy and Marketing from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.S., Accounting from Indiana University.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit Ardent Mills, or ardentmills.ca for Canada.







