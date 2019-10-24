Ardent Mills Promotes Phoenix Dugger to Become Company's First-Ever Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, has created a new position to lead its growing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Phoenix Dugger, who has been with Ardent Mills since 2016, has been named CSR Manager. He is responsible for representing Ardent Mills to find and implement company endeavors that have a positive impact on the environment and local communities.

"We have made great strides in the last five years growing our sustainability and charitable efforts," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "This newly developed position is key as we continue to identify promising opportunities to make a difference."

Dugger began as an intern at Ardent Mills and has worked within the Supply Chain division, most recently as a Sustainability Lead. In this new role, he will conduct research, create plans, build relationships with partner organizations, and implement a range of internal and external initiatives.

"My education, career and personal interests have all led me to take on this excellent challenge," added Dugger. "It will be fulfilling to think big and bring about effective change in these critical areas of our business."

To learn more about Ardent Mills' commitment to sustainability and to view the company's Annual Sustainability Report, visit https://ardentmills.com/about/sustainability. For information about how the Company actively gives back to local communities, visit https://ardentmills.com/about/giving-back.

Dugger graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Supply Chain Management and Economics. He resides in Denver.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

SOURCE Ardent Mills

Related Links

http://www.ardentmills.com

