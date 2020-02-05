Ardent Mills To Acquire Andean Naturals' Quinoa Operations

DENVER, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills , the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced their intention to invest further in specialty grain capabilities and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex) by purchasing Andean Naturals, Inc.'s quinoa sourcing, cleaning and packaging operation in Yuba City, California. The purchase is expected to be finalized in mid-February 2020.

"Our industry is rapidly changing as consumers' appetite for variety in their diets continues to increase," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "As a result, we are making proactive investments in The Annex to meet consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious grains and other sources of plant-based ingredients. With this acquisition, we will be able to offer a complete solution for quinoa and other gluten-free ingredients."

Yuba City will be Ardent Mills' first gluten-free sourcing and cleaning facility with the ability to expand to additional grains. This important milestone for The Annex comes shortly after the acquisition of an organic grain elevator in Klamath Falls, Oregon , the Colorado Quinoa™ exclusivity partnership , as well as the Denver RiNo investment to clean and pack specialty grains .

"In The Annex, we are proud to offer ingredients from passionate, knowledgeable farmers, and this purchase continues that tradition," added Shrene White, General Manager of The Annex. "This company is a longtime leader in quinoa sourcing, cleaning and packing in North America with extensive industry knowledge, grower relationships and a fantastic reputation. This acquisition further supports our commitment to what's next in grain and plant-based innovation."

Andean Naturals, Inc. President and Founder Sergio Nunez de Arco will join Ardent Mills.

"For Andean Naturals, this mutually beneficial acquisition is the natural progression of our mission to share quinoa with the world. While we've built expertise in quinoa sourcing and connections to South American farmers, Ardent Mills brings milling and technical expertise, access to markets and the ability to scale quickly with a sustainable approach," said Nunez de Arco. "Our team is excited to be a part of Ardent Mills, offering a similar values-based culture and solid vision for growth."

About The Annex by Ardent Mills™

The Annex is a business unit of Ardent Mills that is cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. It's supported by a dedicated team committed to exploring what's next in whole grains, pulses, mixes, custom multigrain blends and finished breads. Its broad portfolio includes ancient & heirloom grains, organic grains and flours, sprouted wheat, and chickpeas, as well as innovations such as Sustagrain® High-Fiber Barley and White Sonora, an heirloom wheat. To learn more, visit https://www.ardentmills.com/the-annex/ or call 888-680-0013.

About Ardent Mills®

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by over 35 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities, along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit www.ardentmills.com.

About Andean Naturals

Andean Naturals is the leading importer/wholesaler of organic, fair trade quinoa. It is a B Corp "Best for the World" company and a champion of the traditional quinoa growers of Bolivia's Altiplano. The company is based out of Yuba City, California, where it operates its U.S. ancient grains facility. Its quinoa refining facility is in La Paz, Bolivia. Learn more about Andean Naturals at www.andeannaturals.com.

