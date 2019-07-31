Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore", the "Company" or "we") today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights and Recent Activity

Reported a net loss from continuing operations (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , or $0.10 net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $8.2 million , or $0.25 net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . Reported a GAAP net loss of $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 or $0.30 loss per basic and diluted share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.6 million , or $0.26 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes the loss on the sale of the Ardmore Seafarer . The Company reported adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , as compared to $8.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

per day for the three months ended and per day for the six months ended . Chemical tankers earned an average TCE rate of per day for the three months ended , and an average of per day for the six months ended . Completed the sale of a vessel, the Ardmore Seafarer , a 2004-built 45,744 Dwt Eco-mod MR tanker, which the Company sold for $9.1 million and delivered to the buyer on May 24, 2019 . Ardmore recognized a loss of $6.6 million on the sale in the second quarter of 2019.

, a 2004-built 45,744 Dwt Eco-mod MR tanker, which the Company sold for and delivered to the buyer on . Ardmore recognized a loss of on the sale in the second quarter of 2019. Commenced reporting of CO 2 emissions for the Company's fleet in line with the framework set out with the IMO's Data Collection System initiated in January 2019 . Ardmore is committed to transparency and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from the shipping industry.

emissions for the Company's fleet in line with the framework set out with the IMO's Data Collection System initiated in . Ardmore is committed to transparency and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from the shipping industry. The Company is maintaining its dividend policy of paying 60% of earnings from continuing operations. Consistent with this policy, the Company is not declaring a dividend for the second quarter of 2019.

Anthony Gurnee, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter during what was expected to be a softer period as compared to the prior period's winter market conditions. The second quarter reflected a typical seasonal decline marked by notably high refinery maintenance levels, with refineries frontloading maintenance in preparation for increased throughput during the second half of 2019 to meet demand for IMO 2020-compliant low sulfur fuels.

"Industry-wide preparations for IMO 2020 implementation are unfolding as expected; marine fuel providers are commencing clean-up of their logistics infrastructure and are preparing to stockpile low sulfur fuels in large quantities ahead of the switch-over, which so far is very limited in quantity but is expected to be in full-swing in September. One consequence of IMO 2020 preparations already is pricing and availability of HSFO, which is being impacted by reduced storage and barging capacity, as some capacity is already being taken out of service for the switchover to VLSFO. Overall, we estimate that the increases in refinery throughput and heightened oil trading activity will result in a roughly 5% additional layer of product tanker demand commencing in the next few months with the potential to last up to two years before markets reach equilibrium.

"In keeping with our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, we are commencing reporting our CO2 emissions this quarter. Beyond owning and operating a modern "eco" fleet, we have maintained a strict focus on fuel efficiency and environmental best practices throughout the Company's history. We believe that a commitment to increased transparency by companies such as Ardmore will play an important role in encouraging positive and sensible legislative change toward reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from the shipping industry."

Summary of Recent and Second Quarter 2019 Events

Fleet

Fleet Operations and Employment

As at June 30, 2019, the Company had 25 vessels in operation, including 19 Eco MR tankers ranging from 45,000 deadweight tonnes (Dwt) to 49,999 Dwt (15 Eco-Design and four Eco-Mod) and six Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 Dwt to 37,800 Dwt. On May 24, 2019, the Company completed the sale of the Ardmore Seafarer.

MR Tankers (45,000 Dwt – 49,999 Dwt)

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Company had 19 Eco MR tankers trading in the spot market. The Eco MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $14,892 per day in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's 15 Eco-Design MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $14,945 per day, and the Company's four Eco-Mod MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $14,681 per day.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects to have all revenue days for its MR Eco-Design and MR Eco-Mod tankers employed in the spot market. As of July 31, 2019, the Company has fixed approximately 40% of its total MR spot revenue days for the third quarter of 2019 at an average TCE rate of approximately $14,000 per day.

Product / Chemical Tankers (IMO 2: 25,000 Dwt – 37,800 Dwt)

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Company had six Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers in operation, all of which were trading in the spot market. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company's six Eco-Design product / chemical vessels earned an average TCE rate of $12,830 per day.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects to have all revenue days for its Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers employed in the spot market. As of July 31, 2019, the Company has fixed approximately 40% of its Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers spot revenue days for the third quarter of 2019 at an average TCE rate of approximately $12,000 per day.

Vessel Sales

In May 2019, Ardmore agreed terms for the sale of the Ardmore Seafarer. The sale price for the vessel was $9.1 million and the vessel delivered to the buyer on May 24, 2019. Ardmore recognized a loss of $6.6 million on the sale in the second quarter of 2019.

Drydocking

The Company had 42 drydock days, including repositioning days, in the second quarter of 2019 in respect of two drydockings. Ardmore expects it will have 15 drydock days, including repositioning days, in the third quarter of 2019.

Dividend

Based on the Company's policy of paying dividends equal to 60% of earnings from continuing operations, the Company's Board of Directors has not declared a dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, in which the Company reported a loss from continuing operations. Earnings from continuing operations is defined as earnings per share reported under U.S. GAAP, as adjusted for unrealized and realized gains and losses and extraordinary items.

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.30 loss per basic and diluted share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.26 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $7.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations (see Non–GAAP Measures section) of $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.10 net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $8.2 million, or $0.25 net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $8.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $19.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.58 loss per basic and diluted share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $13.7 million, or $0.42 loss per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations (see Non–GAAP Measures section) of $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.18 net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $13.3 million, or $0.41 net loss from continuing operations per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $25.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $17.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Revenue. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $55.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million from $52.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company's average number of owned vessels decreased to 25.6 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 28.0 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, resulting in revenue days of 2,285 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 2,505 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company had 25 and 24 vessels employed directly in the spot market as at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. For spot chartering arrangements, the Company had 2,285 revenue days for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 2,141 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase in revenue days derived from spot chartering arrangements resulted in an increase in spot market revenue of $3.2 million, while changes in spot rates resulted in an increase in revenue of $3.7 million.

The Company had zero and four vessels employed under third-party pool arrangements as at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Revenue days derived from pool arrangements were zero for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 364 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Removing all vessels from third-party pool arrangements during 2018 resulted in a decrease in pool revenue of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For vessels employed directly in the spot market, the Company typically pays all voyage expenses, and revenue is recognized on a gross freight basis, while under time chartering and pool arrangements, the charterer typically pays voyage expenses and revenue is recognized on a net basis.

Commissions and Voyage Expenses. Commissions and voyage expenses were $23.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.9 million from $24.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Commissions and voyage expenses decreased due to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels of 25.6 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 28.0 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

TCE Rate. The average TCE rate for the Company's fleet was $14,375 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $2,872 per day from $11,503 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in average TCE rate was the result of higher spot rates and lower commissions and voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019. TCE rates represent net revenues (or revenues less commission and voyage expenses) divided by revenue days.

Vessel Operating Expenses. Vessel operating expenses were $14.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.2 million from $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease is due to a decrease in the average number of vessels in operation for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and the timing of vessel operating expenses between quarters. Vessel operating expenses, by their nature, are prone to fluctuations between periods. Average fleet operating expenses per day, including technical management fees, were $6,393 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $6,328 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Depreciation. Depreciation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $8.0 million, a decrease of $0.8 million from $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease is primarily due to a decrease in the average number of owned vessels to 25.6 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 28.0 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Amortization of Deferred Drydock Expenditure. Amortization of deferred drydock expenditure for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.1 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The capitalized costs of drydockings for a given vessel are amortized on a straight-line basis to the next scheduled drydocking of the vessel.

General and Administrative Expenses: Corporate. Corporate-related general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $3.9 million, an increase of $0.2 million from $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily due to the issuance of new awards of stock appreciation rights and restricted stock units in the first and second quarters of 2019.

General and Administrative Expenses: Commercial and Chartering. Commercial and chartering expenses are the expenses attributable to the Company's chartering and commercial operations departments in connection with the Company's spot trading activities. Commercial and chartering expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.6 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease is primarily due to a decrease in staff costs due to headcount reduction in the second quarter of 2019.

Loss on sale of vessel. Loss on sale of vessel for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.6 million, compared to zero for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This relates to the sale of the Ardmore Seafarer.

Interest Expense and Finance Costs. Interest expense and finance costs include loan interest, finance lease interest, and amortization of deferred finance fees. Interest expense and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $6.8 million, as compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Cash interest expense increased by $0.7 million to $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. These increases in interest expense and finance costs are attributable to an increased average LIBOR during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, as well as to a change in the Company's debt structure due to new finance leases entered into as part of vessel financing transactions during 2018. Amortization of deferred finance fees for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.5 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Included in the $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 is a write-off of deferred finance fees in relation to sale and leaseback transactions of $0.4 million.

Consolidated Statement of Operations: Presentation Amendment

Pursuant to Accounting Standards Codification 360-10, Property, plant, and equipment, if a subtotal for Income from Operations is included in a statement of operations, gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets that are not discontinued operations should be included in Income from Operations. In the past, the Company has voluntarily included in its Consolidated Statements of Operations a subtotal for Income from Operations. The Company has amended the presentation of its Consolidated Statement of Operations, commencing with the period ended June 30, 2019, to remove this subtotal. In the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, the Company had reflected gains and losses on vessel dispositions below Income from Operations subtotal, which was technically not the proper order of presentation as part of Income from Operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company is planning to restate its Consolidated Statements of Operations for these periods to remove the subtotal for Income from Operations. Ardmore considers gains and losses from vessel sales to be fundamentally different in nature from income derived from the chartering and operations of vessels and thus believes that removal of the subtotal for Income from Operations is a better representation of the financial performance of the Company.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $54.8 million (December 31, 2018: $56.9 million) available in cash and cash equivalents. The following debt and lease liabilities (net of deferred finance fees) were outstanding as of the dates indicated:



As of

Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Debt $ 208,045,943 $ 228,354,248 Finance leases 224,502,499 241,476,098 Operating leases 1,719,178 1,968,654 Total $ 434,267,620 $ 471,799,000

Conference Call

The Company plans to have a conference call on July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and slide presentation by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 844-492-3728 (U.S.) or 412-542-4189 (International) and referencing "Ardmore Shipping." By accessing the live webcast at Ardmore Shipping's website at www.ardmoreshipping.com .

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

If you are unable to participate at this time, an audio replay of the call will be available through August 7, 2019 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. Enter the passcode 10133853 to access the audio replay. A recording of the webcast, with associated slides, will also be available on the Company's website. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers.

We are strategically focused on modern, fuel-efficient, mid-size product and chemical tankers. We actively pursue opportunities to exploit the overlap we believe exists between the clean petroleum product ("CPP") and chemical sectors in order to enhance earnings, and also seek to engage in more complex CPP trades, such as multi-grade and multi-port loading and discharging operations, where our knowledge of chemical operations is beneficial to our CPP customers. Our fuel-efficient operations are designed to enhance our investment returns and provide value-added service to our customers. We believe we are at the forefront of fuel efficiency and emissions reduction trends and are well positioned to capitalize on these developments with our fleet of Eco-design and Eco-mod vessels. Our acquisition strategy is to continue to build our fleet with Eco-design newbuildings and modern second-hand vessels that can be upgraded to Eco-mod. We have a resolute focus on both high-quality service and efficient operations, and we believe that our corporate overhead and operating expenses are among the lowest of our peers.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



As at ASSETS Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 54,842,012

56,903,038 Vessel held for sale -

8,083,405 Receivables, trade 24,202,268

27,460,132 Prepayments 1,354,454

1,291,399 Advances and deposits 2,813,756

2,132,804 Other receivables 198,778

786,084 Inventories 9,748,034

12,812,039 Total current assets 93,159,302

109,468,901







Non-current assets





Vessels and vessel equipment, net 674,153,681

721,492,473 Deferred drydock expenditure, net 8,127,177

7,127,364 Ballast water treatment systems, net 1,917,976

528,774 Leasehold improvements, net 387,846

423,620 Other non-current assets, net 3,553,101

3,549,511 Operating lease, right of use asset 1,958,062

2,169,158 Total non-current assets 690,097,843

735,290,900







TOTAL ASSETS 783,257,145

844,759,801







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Payables, trade 18,453,053

24,608,108 Other payables 83,918

35,900 Accrued interest on debt and finance leases 1,957,778

1,732,859 Current portion of long-term debt 19,771,824

22,834,543 Current portion of finance lease obligations 17,743,185

25,849,200 Current portion of operating lease obligations 416,278

477,147 Total current liabilities 58,426,036

75,537,757







Non-current liabilities





Non-current portion of long-term debt 188,274,119

205,519,705 Non-current portion of finance lease obligations 206,759,314

215,626,898 Non-current portion of operating lease obligations 1,302,900

1,491,507 Total non-current liabilities 396,336,333

422,638,110







Equity





Share capital 350,192

350,192 Additional paid in capital 415,516,029

414,508,403 Treasury stock (15,348,909)

(15,348,909) Accumulated deficit (72,022,536)

(52,925,752) Total equity 328,494,776

346,583,934







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 783,257,145

844,759,801







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.













Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Condensed Statement of Operations (Expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



Three months ended

Six months ended

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018















Revenue 54,992,101

52,363,407

117,258,488

102,834,931















Commissions and voyage expenses (23,279,177)

(24,165,305)

(50,529,301)

(43,688,124) Vessel operating expenses (14,878,738)

(16,144,409)

(31,717,026)

(33,411,868) Depreciation (8,032,393)

(8,771,091)

(16,262,885)

(17,432,566) Amortization of deferred drydock expenditure (1,114,880)

(818,506)

(2,253,643)

(1,651,150) General and administrative expenses













Corporate (3,909,557)

(3,729,573)

(7,492,730)

(6,666,022) Commercial and chartering (593,059)

(772,135)

(1,649,680)

(1,582,128) Loss on sale of vessels (6,592,429)

-

(13,162,192)

- Interest expense and finance costs (6,805,234)

(6,640,097)

(13,762,894)

(12,342,088) Interest income 318,661

152,224

556,999

266,989















Loss before taxes (9,894,705)

(8,525,485)

(19,014,864)

(13,672,026)















Income tax (48,300)

(51,646)

(81,920)

(77,726)















Net loss (9,943,005)

(8,577,131)

(19,096,784)

(13,749,752)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.30)

(0.26)

(0.58)

(0.42)















RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (1)



























Net loss from continuing operations (3,350,576)

(8,162,234)

(5,934,592)

(13,334,855)















Net loss per share from continuing operations (0.10)

(0.25)

(0.18)

(0.41)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 33,097,831

32,703,717

33,097,831

32,574,192

(1) Net loss from continuing operations is a non-GAAP measure and is defined and reconciled under the "Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



Six months ended

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss (19,096,784)

(13,749,752) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash flow provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 16,262,885

17,432,566 Amortization of deferred drydock expenditure 2,253,643

1,651,150 Share-based compensation 1,007,626

670,141 Loss on sale of vessels 13,162,192

- Amortization of deferred finance fees 1,022,394

1,611,099 Foreign exchange on operating leases (38,379)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables, trade 3,257,864

2,716,457 Working capital advances -

1,100,000 Prepayments (63,055)

100,869 Advances and deposits (680,954)

446,866 Other receivables 587,306

(1,464,218) Inventories 3,064,005

(2,855,794) Payables, trade (5,821,457)

3,789,738 Accruals for capital items (349,473)

- Other payables 50,000

39,234 Accrued interest on debt and finance leases 224,919

212,715 Deferred drydock expenditure (3,664,595)

(1,818,991) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,178,137

9,882,080







INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Net proceeds from sale of vessels 26,557,707

- Payments for acquisition of vessels and equipment (151,831)

(15,267,380) Payments for acquisition of ballast water treatment systems (1,082,569)

- Payments for leasehold improvements (13,030)

(52,384) Payments for other non-current assets (127,605)

(88,843) Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 25,182,672

(15,408,607)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from long-term debt -

2,685,730 Repayments of long-term debt (21,087,685)

(49,706,706) Proceeds from finance leases -

56,600,000 Repayments of finance leases (17,334,150)

(2,366,668) Payments for deferred finance fees -

(646,000) Net proceeds from equity offering -

7,393,297 Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities (38,421,835)

13,959,653







Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,061,026)

8,433,126







Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 56,903,038

39,457,407







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 54,842,012

47,890,533

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Other Operating Data (Expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)



Three months ended

Six months ended

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018















ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) 12,331,570

7,966,882

25,869,751

17,901,686















AVERAGE DAILY DATA





























MR Tankers Spot & Pool TCE per day (2) 14,892

11,510

15,306

12,086















Fleet TCE per day (2) 14,375

11,503

14,663

12,057















Fleet operating expenses per day (3) 5,936

5,900

6,213

6,125 Technical management fees per day (4) 457

428

458

431

6,393

6,328

6,671

6,556















MR Tankers Eco-Design













TCE per day (2) 14,945

10,600

15,418

11,826 Vessel operating expenses per day (5) 6,306

6,360

6,593

6,636















MR Tankers Eco-Mod













TCE per day (2) 14,681

12,579

14,916

11,893 Vessel operating expenses per day (5) 6,872

6,615

6,879

6,623















Prod/Chem Tankers Eco-Design (25k - 38k Dwt)













TCE per day (2) 12,830

12,527

12,529

12,816 Vessel operating expenses per day (5) 6,143

5,923

6,437

6,277















FLEET













Upgrades and enhancements expensed 30,121

52,265

162,259

397,489















Average number of owned operating vessels 25.6

28.0

26.1

27.9

























(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure under the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (2) Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate represents net revenues divided by revenue days. Revenue days are the total number of calendar days the vessels are in our possession less off-hire days generally associated with drydocking or repairs, idle days or repositioning associated with vessels held for sale. For vessels employed on voyage charters, TCE is the net rate after deducting voyage expenses incurred, divided by revenue days, including among other expenses, all commissions and pool administration fees. TCE is reported on a discharge to discharge basis. (3) Fleet operating expenses per day are routine operating expenses and comprise crewing, repairs and maintenance, insurance, stores, lube oils and communication expenses. They do not include additional expenses related to the upgrading or enhancement of the vessels that are not capitalized. (4) Technical management fees are fees paid to third-party technical managers. (5) Vessel operating expenses per day include technical management fees.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Fleet Details at June 30, 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Vessel IMO Built Country DWT Cargo Engine Type Cargo Inerting Eco Newbuilding

Depreciated









Capacity (m3)

Segregations System Specification Price (1)

Replacement



















June 30, 2019

Value (2) Seavaliant IMO2/3 Feb-13 S. Korea 49,998 53,361 6S50 ME-C8.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$27.69 Seaventure IMO2/3 Jun-13 S. Korea 49,998 53,375 6S50 ME-C8.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.05 Seavantage IMO2/3 Jan-14 S. Korea 49,997 53,288 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.85 Seavanguard IMO2/3 Feb-14 S. Korea 49,998 53,287 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.95 Sealion IMO2/3 May-15 S. Korea 49,999 52,928 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$30.63 Seafox IMO2/3 Jun-15 S. Korea 49,999 52,930 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$30.74 Seawolf IMO2/3 Aug-15 S. Korea 49,999 52,931 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$30.91 Seahawk IMO2/3 Nov-15 S. Korea 49,999 52,931 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$31.20 Endeavour IMO2/3 Jul-13 S. Korea 49,997 53,637 6S50 ME-C8.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.21 Enterprise IMO2/3 Sep-13 S. Korea 49,453 52,774 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.41 Endurance IMO2/3 Dec-13 S. Korea 49,466 52,770 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.72 Encounter IMO2/3 Jan-14 S. Korea 49,494 52,776 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.79 Explorer IMO2/3 Jan-14 S. Korea 49,478 52,775 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.87 Exporter IMO2/3 Feb-14 S. Korea 49,466 52,770 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$28.97 Engineer IMO2/3 Mar-14 S. Korea 49,420 52,789 6S50 ME-B9.2 6 IG Plant Eco-Design $36.00

$29.06 Seamariner IMO3 Oct-06 Japan 45,726 52,280 6S50MC-6.1 3 Flue Gas Eco-Mod $36.00

$19.11 Sealeader IMO3 Jun-08 Japan 47,451 52,527 6S50MC-6.1 3 Flue Gas Eco-Mod $36.00

$21.24 Sealifter IMO3 Aug-08 Japan 47,463 52,534 6S50MC-6.1 3 Flue Gas Eco-Mod $36.00

$21.51 Sealancer IMO3 Jul-08 Japan 47,472 52,467 6S50MC-6.1 3 Flue Gas Eco-Mod $36.00

$21.35 Dauntless IMO2 Feb-15 S. Korea 37,764 41,620 6S50 ME-B9.2 14 Nitrogen Eco-Design $35.00

$29.34 Defender IMO2 Feb-15 S. Korea 37,791 41,620 6S50 ME-B9.2 14 Nitrogen Eco-Design $35.00

$29.38 Cherokee IMO2 Jan-15 Japan 25,215 28,475 6S46 ME-B8.3 12 Nitrogen Eco-Design $31.00

$25.79 Cheyenne IMO2 Mar-15 Japan 25,217 28,490 6S46 ME-B8.3 12 Nitrogen Eco-Design $31.00

$26.04 Chinook IMO2 Jul-15 Japan 25,217 28,483 6S46 ME-B8.3 12 Nitrogen Eco-Design $31.00

$26.40 Chippewa IMO2 Nov-15 Japan 25,217 28,493 6S46 ME-B8.3 12 Nitrogen Eco-Design $31.00

$26.74























$684.96









































Cash / Debt / Working Capital / Other Assets

($362.73)















Net Asset Value (Assets) (5)

$322.23















NAV / Share (3)(5) (based on DRV)

$9.74









































Ardmore Commercial Management (4)

$13.83















Net Asset Value (Assets & Commercial Mgt.) (5)

$336.06















NAV / Share (3)(5) (based on DRV)

$10.15

























































1. Based on broker estimates of contract price for newbuild vessel of equivalent deadweight tonne at a yard in South Korea as at June 30, 2019. 2. Depreciated Replacement Value ("DRV") is based on estimated contract price for newbuild vessel as indicated above depreciated for the age of each vessel (assuming an estimated useful life of 25 years on a straight-line basis and assuming a residual scrap value of $300 per tonne which is in line with Ardmore's depreciation policy). The Company's estimates of DRV assume that its vessels are all in good and seaworthy condition without the need for repair and, if inspected, that they would be certified in class without notations of any kind. Vessel values are highly volatile and, as such, the Company's estimates of DRV may not be indicative of the current or future value of its vessels, or prices that the Company could achieve if it were to sell them. 3. NAV / Share calculated using 33,097,831 shares outstanding as at June 30, 2019. 4. Ardmore Commercial Management is management's estimates value of Ardmore's commercial management and pooling business. It is based on industry standard commercial management and pooling fees in determining revenue less Ardmore's commercial and chartering overhead (as stated in Ardmore's Statement of Operations) and applying an illustrative multiple to the resulting net earnings of 7x. The multiple is illustrative only and may not be indicative of the valuation multiple the Company could achieve if it were to sell its commercial management and pooling business. Revenue of this business is comprised of (i) commission (1.25% for standard product tankers and 2.5% for chemical tankers) on gross freight based on estimated current TCE rates grossed up for fuel and voyage costs and (ii) administration fee of $300 per vessel per day. These rates may vary over time. 5. Net Asset Value ("NAV") and NAV per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that many investors use NAV as a reference point in assessing valuation of fleets of ships and similar assets.

CO 2 Emissions Reporting

In April 2018, the International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") Marine Environment Protection Committee ("MEPC") adopted an initial strategy for the reduction of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from ships, setting out a vision to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping and phase them out as soon as possible.

Ardmore is committed to transparency and contributing to the reduction of CO 2 emissions in the Company's industry. With effect from July 1, 2019, the Company will commence reporting of carbon emissions data for its fleet. Ardmore's reporting methodology is in line with the framework set out within the IMO's Data Collection System ("DCS") initiated in January 2019.



Six months ended

June 30, 2019



Number of vessels in operation at the end of the reporting period 25 Fleet average age at end of reporting period 5.9 years



CO 2 emissions generated from vessels in metric tonnes 209,165 Fleet Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER)(1) for the period 6.43 g / tonne-mile Fleet Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI)(2) for the period 13.06 g / cargo tonne-mile

It is expected that the shipping industry will continue to refine the performance measures for emissions and efficiency over time. AER and EEOI metrics are impacted by external factors such as charter speed, vessel orders and weather, in conjunction with overall market factors such as cargo load sizes and fleet utilization rate. As such, variance in performance can be found in the reported emissions between two periods for the same vessel and between vessels of a similar size and type. Furthermore, other companies may report slight variations in methodology3 and consequently it is not always practical to directly compare emissions from different companies.

The figures reported above represent Ardmore's initial findings; the Company is committed to improving the methodology and transparency of its emissions reporting in line with industry best practices. Accordingly, the above results may vary as the methodology and performance measures set out by the industry evolve.

_______________________________ 1 Annual Efﬁciency Ratio ("AER") is a measure of carbon efficiency using the parameters of fuel consumption, distance travelled, and design deadweight tonnage ("DWT"). AER is reported in unit grams of CO 2 per ton-mile (gCO 2 /dwt-nm). It is calculated by (i) mass of fuel consumed by type converted to metric tonnes of CO 2 divided by (ii) DWT multiplied by distance travelled in nautical miles 2 Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator ("EEOI") is a tool for measuring the CO 2 gas emissions in a given time period per unit transport work performed. It is calculated by (i) mass of fuel consumed by type converted to metric tonnes of CO 2 divided by (ii) cargo carried in tonnes multiplied by laden voyage distance in nautical miles. This calculation is performed as per IMO MEPC.1/Circ684. Ardmore's EEOI data is measured based on the reporting tools and information reasonably available to the applicable third-party technical managers. Management assess such data from the third-party technical managers and may adjust and restate the data to reflect an appropriate fleet-wide assessment methodology 3 Some shipping companies report CO 2 in tonne per kilometre as opposed to CO 2 in tonnes per nautical mile

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release describes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and net loss from continuing operations, which are not measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are defined and reconciled below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before certain items that Ardmore believes are not representative of its operating performance, including gain or loss on sale of vessels. Net loss from continuing operations excludes certain items from GAAP net loss because they are considered to be unusual items, including gain or loss on sale of vessels.

These non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release as the Company believes that they provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how Ardmore's management evaluates operating performance. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA increase the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of interest expense, taxes, depreciation or amortization, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Company believes that including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and net loss from continuing operations, as financial and operating measures, assist investors in selecting between investing in the Company and other investment alternatives and monitoring the Company's ongoing financial and operational strength and health in assessing whether to continue to hold the Company's common stock.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. All amounts in the tables below are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

Six months ended

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018















Net loss (9,943,005)

(8,577,131)

(19,096,784)

(13,749,752) Interest income (318,661)

(152,224)

(556,999)

(266,989) Interest expense and finance costs 6,805,234

6,640,097

13,762,894

12,342,088 Income tax 48,300

51,646

81,920

77,726 Depreciation 8,032,393

8,771,091

16,262,885

17,432,566 Amortization of deferred drydock expenditure 1,114,880

818,506

2,253,643

1,651,150 EBITDA 5,739,141

7,551,985

12,707,559

17,486,789 Loss on sale of vessel 6,592,429

-

13,162,192

- Deferred finance fees write-off -

414,897

-

414,897 ADJUSTED EBITDA 12,331,570

7,966,882

25,869,751

17,901,686

Reconciliation of net loss to net loss from continuing operations Three months ended

Six months ended

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018















Net loss (9,943,005)

(8,577,131)

(19,096,784)

(13,749,752) Loss on sale of vessel 6,592,429

-

13,162,192

- Deferred finance fees write-off -

414,897

-

414,897 Net loss from continuing operations(1) (3,350,576)

(8,162,234)

(5,934,592)

(13,334,855)















Net loss from continuing operations per share (0.10)

(0.25)

(0.18)

(0.41) Weighted average number of shares 33,097,831

32,703,717

33,097,831

32,574,192

________________________ 1 Net loss from continuing operations is defined in Ardmore dividend policy and above.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "may", "expect", and similar expressions.

Forward looking statements in this press release include, among others, the following statements: expected employment of the Company's vessels during the third quarter of 2019; and expected drydocking days in the third quarter of 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, Ardmore management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company cautions readers of this release not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the Company's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: current expected spot rates compared with current and expected charter rates, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company; the strength of world economies and currencies; general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values; changes in demand for and the supply of tanker vessel capacity; changes in the projections of spot and time charter or pool trading of the Company's vessels; changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs; the market for the Company's vessels; competition in the tanker industry; availability of financing and refinancing; charter counterparty performance; ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities; general domestic and international political conditions; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, piracy or political events; the Company may not be able to charter vessels for all remaining revenue days during the third quarter of 2019 in the spot market or may choose to charter vessels on other employment; vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hire; and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

