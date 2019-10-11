PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardor Learning Launches myEnglish Mobile App

Ardor Learning announces the launch of a new mobile app and eLearning platform, myEnglish. The program features robust content and unique learner interactions not seen on other language learning platforms.

The myEnglish Mobile App allows users to engage with language learning content that has been developed specifically for the way adults learn a new language, and that has been proven to generate results with serious learners around the world. The platform features a variety of experiences, including record and playback features, self-assessments, engaging videos to, and a user experience that is led by Ardor Learning's avatar, Annabel.

"This platform feels genuinely new and genuinely unique," says Founder and CEO Deepak Desai. "It's the only thing I've seen that actually takes the whole learning experience we used to get out of textbooks and packages it for your mobile device. We have moved the entire pedagogy onto your smartphone and have created a learning experience that pays attention to how users engage differently on a smart phone than they do in a browser on their desktop. The learning experience feels more natural, and in keeping with our mission to develop solutions that create real, lasting outcomes."

Of course, users can still access the program from their desktop computers using their browser. The myEnglish technology allows the user to move seamlessly across learning environments, from desktop to mobile and back again without losing their place in the course. The platform even integrates optional teacher-led learning experiences like telephone and online classes.

"Let's face it," says Desai, "the way people learn has changed so much in the past few years. An effective program has to meet learners where they are, on their smart phone or tablet devices."

Ardor Learning, in addition to offering mobile and eLearning platforms, has been working to develop more and better language training resources to serve global companies and institutions. The company's consultative approach to language training and their unique Dynamizer service has led to high user completion rates and ROI.

Ardor Learning is a Silicon Valley based Education Technology corporation serving the corporate and institutional English Language training field. The organization has offices and operations in the USA, Spain, Mexico, Netherlands, China, Japan and India.

The company's comprehensive language training solutions include a full range of distance teaching and in-person teaching services, utilizing eLearning, audio and video platforms.

