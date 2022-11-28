Arduino takes over Elektor. What will the special December issue bring?

AACHEN, Germany, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A special collaboration was announced at the electronica fair in Munich last week; for one edition, the Arduino team are taking the lead in the editing of Elektor Magazine. Led by co-founder David Cuartielles of the pioneering open-source hardware and software company, a unique magazine will be presented December 8th, 2022.

Arduino x Elektor - Special Edition 2022

"This special issue of Elektor Magazine is a homage to our community" says Cuartielles who, together with Arduino co-founder Massimo Banzi and CEO Fabio Violante, was quick to accept the editorial invitation of Elektor. "A homage to everyone who ever took an Arduino in their hands to make a project, to those who spent their time teaching others about the importance of digital technology, to the artists, designers, engineers, and scientists aiming at making a great job by means of an Arduino board, and to the Elektor community who got us in and helped amplify our message throughout the years".

"The idea to invite Arduino followed after an interview with David in last year's 60th anniversary edition" says C.J. Abate content director at Elektor. "The indelible impact Arduino has had on the electronics field, made an in-depth conversation in that issue inevitable. We were honored that the Arduino team took on the challenge and the time to come to this truly special edition."

"It was through Elektor that I discovered a whole community of like-minded people" says Cuartielles. "Inventors willing to share their knowledge and projects in the pages of the Elektor Magazine. This concept of community became a fundamental pillar of my professional career".

Some of the topics:

Getting Started with Portenta X8

Dependable IoT Based on LoRa

Connected Projects, Simplified

8-Bit Gaming

Art with Arduino

A CAN-to-MQTT Gateway Demo Project

And much more!

Download of a free digital bonus mini magazine will be available through the Elektor E-Zine as well as the social media of both companies. The collaboration will continue all the way into January with webinars, a co-created video, and livestreams.

Magazine pre-order: www.elektor.com/elektor-special-arduino-guest-edition-2022-en

About Elektor

Elektor has helped launch the first electronics maker movement in the sixties. Their global community has grown to include hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic members.

https://www.elektormagazine.com/about

About Arduino

Arduino designs, manufactures, and supports electronic devices and software, allowing people around the world to easily access advanced technologies that interact with the physical world.

https://www.arduino.cc/en/about

Contact:

Udo Bormann

Marketing Manager Elektor

[email protected]

+49 15162669779

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955618/Elektor_Special_Edition_2022.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937335/Logo_Elektor_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Elektor International Media