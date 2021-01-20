ARDX Expands Executive Team

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDX, a leading government healthcare management and IT consulting firm, announces the addition of two new powerhouse executives. Mary Shaffran, Vice President of Service Delivery and Jennifer Stone, Vice President of Business Development will draw upon their experiences as strategic leaders to propel ARDX to new heights.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mary and Jennifer who bring a wealth of experience and passion to solving today's healthcare complexities," states Angela D. Reddix, Founder, President, and CEO of ARDX. "Their deep-rooted knowledge within the healthcare sector is pivotal as ARDX expands our footprint."

Ms. Shaffran has 20 years of experience working in governmental, non-profit, and private sector organizations related to public health and environmental policy, information, and science. Before joining ARDX, Ms. Shaffran held leadership positions with organizations such as Northrop Grumman, ASRC, ProSphere, SAIC, and IntelliDyne, driving strategy in areas including CMS EHR incentive program, Physician Feedback and Encounter Data Processing projects, and projects for the US Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Veterans Affairs.

With more than 21 years of experience, Ms. Stone will drive growth for ARDX leveraging her experience gained in her prior positions held with General Dynamics, IBM, Accenture, and Gartner. Ms. Stone started her career as a healthcare provider in the United States Navy and quickly leveraged her clinical knowledge for the development, sales, and delivery of healthcare solutions. ARDX is well positioned for growth through Ms. Stone's relationships with the Defense Health Agency, Veterans Affairs, HHS, Centers for Disease Control, and TRICARE.

"In the year of transformative change for ARDX, it was imperative to add strategic growth enablers to solidify ARDX offerings across HHS and expand our healthcare capabilities across the Federal Healthcare market. Both Jennifer and Mary's success and commitment to healthcare service align with ARDX's corporate vision to be our customers' first choice when delivering our nation's healthcare solutions," states Matt Lemma, ARDX COO.

Ms. Shaffran has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Converse College, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Georgia and has served on the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) National Capital board for several years.

Ms. Stone has a Master of Public Health from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College, Master of Science Management from the University of Maryland University College, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Maryland University College.

About ARDX

ARDX has a long-standing history of providing customizable and efficient solutions focused on Population Health, Payment Reform, and Patient-Centered Care & Outcomes for the nation's evolving healthcare environment. Creating process-driven policies and being committed to delivering quality the first time, every time, have earned ARDX a CMMI Level 5 appraisal rating and its Quality Management System conforms to the ISO 9001:2015 standards as certified by Intertek. Founded in 2006, ARDX is headquartered in Norfolk, VA. To learn more about ARDX, visit www.ardx.net.

