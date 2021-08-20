Are Bluestone Pavers Suitable for Swimming Pools? Edwards Slate and Stone Has the Answers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian bluestone is a beautiful material that can be found in buildings and on footpaths all around Melbourne. Suppliers of bluestone tiles Melbourne -wide, Edwards Slate and Stone, reveal why bluestone is also a great choice for swimming pool paving.

According to Edwards Slate and Stone, bluestone is famously dense and durable, which is what makes it perfect for outdoor settings, especially those with high amounts of foot traffic. It has been proven to stand the test of time, as evidenced by buildings such as Melbourne's Town Hall and the Old Melbourne Gaol, which were both constructed in the 19th century and have remained sturdy to this day.

Edwards Slate and Stone says bluestone is perfect for outdoor swimming pool decking, as these settings tend to be high wear and require a material that will last for a long time.

Bluestone tiles are known to be slip-resistant - this is typically the reason they are used in driveways and footpaths. Edwards Slate and Stone reports that sawn finished bluestone is generally much more slip-resistant than a honed finish. However, honed bluestone is more resistant to scratches and scuffs, which may be an important consideration for backyard or pool settings that include outdoor furniture and barbecues.

Edwards Slate and Stone explains that bluestone typically doesn't reflect sunlight, thus preventing an annoying - and sometimes dangerous - glare. Instead, bluestone tiles absorb the sunlight. However, this can mean that the tiles hold on to a lot of heat on sunny days. This may be a consideration for renovators who will have children running around bare feet on the bluestone pavers.

Because of its durability and slip resistance, bluestone is a fantastic option for pool paving. It will result in a gorgeous, timeless look that will last for years to come. To learn more about bluestone tiles or to discuss your next landscaping or renovation project, contact Edwards Slate and Stone today for expert advice.

