Are Lesbian Couples Left Out in the Cold?

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Lesbian Couples Institute (www.lesbiancouplesinstitute.com) upwards of 2.5 million lesbian couples in America (U.S. Census, others) may not have access to qualified therapy. Only a handful of U.S. therapists operate with a focus on lesbian relationships. No data exists putting an exact number on these specialized therapists, and many straight therapists say they work with gay couples. A Google search returns many options but few give confidence they truly understand lesbian couples. This illustrates a complex and intimidating effort most couples must go through to identify the right therapist and many report coming from unsatisfactory experiences with straight, well-meaning therapists.

Dr. Lynda Spann Lesbian Couples Institute

Equipped with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Lynda Spann opened the Lesbian Couples Institute in 2018. It's here she has seen firsthand how her work has a direct impact on restoring loving, successful and healthy lesbian relationships. In her personal life, she admits learning how to love in a healthy, transparent way freed her to be her true self, and she was called to help other lesbian women to do the same.

The results are clear, Dr. Spann reports an 85% couples counseling success rate for the roughly 225 couples who have participated in the accelerated program. "All of the couples that have come for the retreats are truly an inch from falling off the cliff--on the brink. They leave with hope and a bucket full of new relationship tools."

Why should anyone care about lesbian relationships? Well, there is a growing body of evidence that demonstrates a direct link between successful and happy LGBTQ relationships and the economy. In a recent study published in collaboration with three international universities: the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Leiden University (Netherlands), and Rutgers University, researchers find there is a direct relationship between LGBT inclusion and economic development.

Additionally, in his book, The Rise of the Creative Class, author and Brookings Institution Fellow Dr. Richard Florida makes a direct connection between a vibrant and included gay community and the economic development success of the best cities in America.

In addition to individual and couples counseling in-person and on-line, Dr. Spann will be launching a web-based lesbian couples online group coaching course available to couples worldwide, in the Spring of 2021.

Media Contact

Ashlee Singleton

480-695-2039

[email protected]

SOURCE Lesbian Couples Institute

Related Links

http://www.lesbiancouplesinstitute.com

