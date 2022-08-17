ARE's new book "Una Vez Amé con el Alma, Pero no con La Razón" is a thought-provoking read about exploring the meaning of love in its true form

Recent release "Una Vez Amé con el Alma, Pero no con La Razón" from Page Publishing author ARE is an inspirational opus that examines what love really is and how it works and manifests from the heart.

ARE, a promising author born in Mexico, has completed her new book "Una Vez Amé con el Alma, Pero no con La Razón": a brilliant take on affection, soulmates, and true love. It gives a great perspective into what it really is and how it brings out the best from all of us far beyond the surface.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- ARE shares, "Once I loved with the soul, thinking that it is the right thing, of course, we believe that it is the right thing to love with the soul and find your soulmate. This is how love works, when I understood that reason has more weight than the soulmate, then I saw that loving with the soul is not enough to be a success in this aspect of life, since the soul only feels, it only leaves lead by that desire to be loved. Love is something more than feeling that divine sensation, it is something more than finding a soul mate, it is learning, nobody says it, it is a matter of discovering it for ourselves, being realistic and discovering the reason why another human being with the desire to love came to me. to love."

Una Vez Amé con el Alma, Pero no con La Razón

Published by Page Publishing, ARE's book will make readers look at themselves and reflect the love they have, the love they receive, and the love they give. How does love work anyway? In this opus is a well-written exposition and a tale of how love came to fill the heart of one person.

Passionate about reading and discovering more, the author also believes that everyone has the right to happiness.

Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Una Vez Amé con el Alma, Pero no con La Razón" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

