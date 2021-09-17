Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Cooking Wine Market?

Impact of COVID-19

The cooking wine market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, the market is likely to grow in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The households segment is the leading end-user segment in the market.

The households segment is the leading end-user segment in the market. What will be the share of the European market during the forecast period?

43% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

43% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. What is the growth potential of the cooking wine market?

The cooking wine market has the potential to grow by USD 5.92 billion during 2021-2025.

The cooking wine market has the potential to grow by USD 5.92 billion during 2021-2025. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market has been estimated at 8.04%.

Related Reports:

Vinegar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Botanical Extracts Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cooking wine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., Batory Foods, De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., LinChen Inc., and Marina Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing application and demand for cooking wine in the food industry, increasing use of online sales channels, and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of cooking wine will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse climatic conditions affecting wine production are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cooking Wine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cooking Wine Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Households



Commercial

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Cooking Wine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cooking wine market report covers the following areas:

Cooking Wine Market Size

Cooking Wine Market Trends

Cooking Wine Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cooking Wine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cooking wine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cooking wine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cooking wine market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cooking wine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Households - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AAK AB

B and G Foods Inc.

Batory Foods

De Vinco Co.

ECOVINAL SL

Eden Foods Inc.

Elegre Pty Ltd.

Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd.

LinChen Inc.

Marina Foods Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

