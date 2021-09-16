Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the GPS Bike Computers Market?

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The GPS bike computers market 2021-2025 is expected to have negative and inferior growth due to COVID-19 impact.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The non-mapping segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.

The non-mapping segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing adoption of smart cycling products is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the growing adoption of GPS-enabled smartwatches for cycling may restrain the market growth.

Growing adoption of smart cycling products is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the growing adoption of GPS-enabled smartwatches for cycling may restrain the market growth. How big is the North American market?

North America will contribute 32% of market growth.

will contribute 32% of market growth. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 2.83%.

Related Reports:

Global Smart Glasses Market by Product, End-user, OS, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this GPS bike computers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Acer Inc., Bryton Inc., CATEYE Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne, MiTAC Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Polar Electro Oy, and Wahoo Fitness LLC are some of the major market participants.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

GPS Bike Computers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

GPS Bike Computers Market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-mapping



Mapping

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Application

Fitness and Commuting



Athletics and Sports

GPS Bike Computers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GPS bike computers market report covers the following areas:

GPS Bike Computers Market Size

GPS Bike Computers Market Trends

GPS Bike Computers Market Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of GPS bike computers with analog display and digital data collection as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS bike computers market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

GPS Bike Computers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist GPS bike computers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the GPS bike computers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the GPS bike computers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GPS bike computers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-mapping - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Mapping - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Fitness and commuting - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Athletics and sports - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acer Inc.

Bryton Inc.

CATEYE Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Lezyne

MiTAC Holdings Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Polar Electro Oy

Wahoo Fitness LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

