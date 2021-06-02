Are You Fed Up with Big Tech? Survey Reveals 86% of Americans Don't Trust Big Tech Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a national survey conducted by The Kim Komando Show that polled 6,351 people across the U.S., 86% of participants no longer trust Big Tech companies. The poll underscores the growing concerns surrounding the power and influence Big Tech companies have on society and the little confidence Americans have in the tech power players.

Key survey findings revealed that:

Survey Reveals 86% of Americans Don’t Trust Big Tech Companies

"Since the onset of COVID-19, Big Tech companies have seen accelerated demand as the world has shifted to a more digitalized landscape. Across the board, the survey demonstrated that a majority of individuals worry that Big Tech has too much influence or know too much about our personal information, yet nearly 4 billion people use social media worldwide and the numbers continue to grow," said digital-lifestyle expert Kim Komando, the talk radio and podcast host known for the popular The Kim Komando Show. "I do have hope that Americans are finally waking up to the fact that when a product is free, they are in fact the product."

In addition to gathering an understanding of Americans' most recent perception of Big Tech companies, the survey found that 76% used Google daily, followed by Microsoft (60%), Apple (49%), and Facebook (45%). Of the people surveyed, 40% reportedly used Amazon daily with 89% active shoppers on Amazon.com.

"Interestingly, with the world becoming more digitalized and the news of Instagram for Kids, more than 84% of people surveyed said they would prefer their children to be over the age of 15 in order to use Instagram. Maybe we are starting to see the damage social media does to our adult lives and how it's robbing children of a healthy, happy start to their own," Kim Komando added.

The national survey was disseminated to subscribers to The Kim Komando Show newsletters and 6,351 individuals across the United States participated.

To hear the latest from Kim Komando, you can visit her website at Komando.com.

About Kim Komando

Kim Komando is one of America's most successful radio hosts and web entrepreneurs, and a trusted source for digital-lifestyle and technology that helps improve individuals' daily lives. Largely known for her popular "The Kim Komando Show," the largest weekend radio show in the country which airs weekly across 400 stations to an estimated 6.5 million listeners, Kim Komando is also a star in the talk-radio and podcast community. She received the Gracie Award for Outstanding Program Host in 2007, and she was named Talker magazine's "Woman of the Year" in 2009. Additionally, she was a speaker at Fortune's 2009 Most Powerful Woman Summit and spoke at a NASA conference on cyber security. She covers everything from the latest gadgets and breaking tech news, to privacy tips to help you stay safe and secure when you're online. According to Kim, "It's not about techies and computer troubleshooting anymore. It's now about a lifestyle – the lifestyle of a digital age." Her "Daily Tech Update" reports are heard around the world, and her website, Komando.com, along with her consumer-technology newsletters, and e-books reach millions of readers and listeners.

