Are You Prepared for National Preparedness Month in September? Disaster Response Expert Drew Downing is Available for Interviews

Lots of people think they know about disaster preparedness, but beyond having bottled water and canned goods on hand, most people aren't prepared. The Disque Foundation's Drew Downing, Disaster Response Expert, is available for interviews to educate your audience about how they can be ready when disaster strikes.

A few things to consider:

It's wildfire season in California , it's now three months longer than in the 1970s, and fires are more severe . Don't try to outrun a wildfire, know what to do.



How many people keep copies of crucial documents in their emergency kits (if they even have an emergency kit)? Very few.



. Know CPR and first aid. It's crucial.

Drew Downing has spent a decade in public health and disaster response, working with local, state and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Orange County Health Care Agency. He is currently the Director of Outreach at the Disque Foundation. He has helped communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Talking points:

Make a Disaster Plan

Have an out-of-state point of contact for your family. After a disaster people struggle to call IN but can often call OUT. Designate an aunt or uncle in a different state as a point of contact.



Write down numbers for family, friends, doctor, pharmacy and veterinary. When disaster strikes, power may be out indefinitely and you can't always access your phone for those numbers.



Include pets in your plan!

Make a Disaster Kit

Medications. Pack an extra (couple weeks) supply of medications for you, your family and pets. Read more here.



Water! 1 gallon per day, per person (plus pets). Two-week supply.

Stay Informed

Many localities have apps where they post preparedness and additional info during a disaster; " AlertOC " in Orange County or NotifyLA in Los Angeles .

" in or NotifyLA in . Learn CPR & First Aid

It happens in every disaster; people come together and support each other because we WANT to be helpful. Our first responders simply can't be everywhere immediately following a disaster. So, check on your neighbors and have CPR & First Aid in your "Disaster Kit." You're going to be better prepared and you might save a life. You can learn and get certified online for free at the Disque Foundation.

