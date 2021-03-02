Are You Ready to #OwnYourNatural With Grande Cosmetics?

Millions of lashes transformed. Known as leaders in lash and brow enhancement, Grande Cosmetics' comprehensive assortment includes breakthrough formulas that empower women to become their 100% authentic best self. Since 2008, with the revolutionary lash enhancing serum, GrandeLASH-MD, that delivers longer, thicker looking lashes, Grande has broken down beauty barriers, allowing women to access meaningful transformation filled with self-love and appreciation.

The #ownyournatural campaign follows four fierce women of all ages and backgrounds on their real Grande journeys as they enhance their lashes, lips, brows and hair and over the course of several months, conquer their most frustrating beauty concerns the Grande DIY way. All without prescriptions, falsies, injections or bank-busting investments.

"As a female brand founder who started my business all on my own, I have always strived to build women up and celebrate their uniqueness," says Grande Cosmetics' Founder, Alicia Grande. "Being cookie-cutter is boring! I'd rather celebrate – and accentuate - our individuality by giving women the confidence-building tools they need to feel their best and simply live larger," adds Alicia.

To help fast track every woman's inner and outer transformation, Grande has also created a limited-edition Own Your Natural Intro Vault as the ultimate confidence booster set. The kit includes: Travel-size GrandeLASH-MD, travel-size GrandeBROW, travel-size GrandeLIPS, and a vegan leather cosmetic bag. It will retail for $65 ($99 value) at www.grandecosmeitcs.com.

Tap into your new best self and meet up with Yvette, Inger, Jan and Angela from the #ownyournatural campaign to hear their stories at www.grandecosmetics.com and @grandecosmetics on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About Grande Cosmetics:

Grande Cosmetics believes in living large and embracing one's natural features so everyone can reach their full potential. It began in 2008 with the multiple award-winning GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and continues today with its mission to create powerful, transformative serums and products aimed at bigger and bolder lashes, lips, brows and hair. Grande Cosmetics wants to help everyone embrace their 100% authentic self with cruelty-free, effective formulas.

