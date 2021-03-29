Area 1 Security Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Each year, CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Area 1 Security and other vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Only an exclusive group of companies earn CRN's 5-star rating in the annual Partner Program Guide.

Area 1 Security, a Gartner Market Guide Representative Vendor for Integrated Email Security Solutions, is a leader in migrating customers from traditional secure email gateways to cloud-native email security — an estimated $10B total addressable market. Area 1 offers the only solution that preemptively identifies and stops Business Email Compromise (BEC) phishing, malware, ransomware and other advanced phishing threats. On average, its solution prevents 30 percent more phishing attacks than traditional email defenses.

"Every day, partners tell us that customers are worried about the increase in highly advanced, targeted attacks: more BEC phishing, more supply chain fraud, more ransomware. Our No. 1 priority is to equip partners with the best tools for staying well ahead of these threats," said Steve Pataky, Area 1 Security's Chief Revenue Officer, whom CRN also recently named one of 2021's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs. "This CRN honor is a testament to that collaboration, and we will continue to stay laser-focused on building a world-class, partner-centric organization."

By partnering with Area 1 — the only anti-phishing vendor named an "Outperformer" in the independent GigaOm Radar for Phishing Prevention and Detection report — VAR/Solution Providers, distributors, MSSPs and consultants:

Comprehensively protect customers against phishing across all attack vectors and surfaces: email, web, social and network — as well as cloud messaging/collaboration tools;

email, web, social and network — as well as cloud messaging/collaboration tools; Can better leverage the value-based economy, thanks to easier access to organizations that are focused on vendor accountability and measurable performance; and

thanks to easier access to organizations that are focused on vendor accountability and measurable performance; and Generate recurring revenue, with the confidence of knowing that Area 1 has a 115% bookings renewal rate.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about partnering with Area 1 Security, click here.

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

Area 1 Security PR Contact:

Elaine Dzuba

510-619-8538

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Area 1 Security

Related Links

https://www.area1security.com

