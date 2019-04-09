Area 1 Security Named Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year for Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Area 1 Security today announced that it has received the Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year Award for Security. The award was presented at the Partner Summit during Google Cloud Next '19 in San Francisco.

Area 1 Security was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers defend themselves against phishing. In nine out of ten cybersecurity incidents, phishing is the root cause of damages, leading to the delivery of malware, ransomware, credential theft, financial theft, and business email compromise.

Area 1's anti-phishing technology is one of the most effective and comprehensive solutions to eliminate phishing. Area 1 integrates easily to extend Google Cloud's security features and is powered by the immense compute power afforded by Google Cloud Platform, creating the perfect combination to protect organizations from cyber actors world-wide.

"Cyber attacks are an essential tool for disrupting business, stealing information and intellectual property, inflicting financial losses, and conducting espionage with limited resources or repercussions," said Area 1 Security CEO Oren Falkowitz. "Through our partnership with Google Cloud, we're now able to eliminate the cybersecurity threat that matters most and has plagued our society for far too long."

"Area 1's proactive threat hunting, coupled with advanced expertise in detecting and stopping phishing threats, adds a critical layer of defense to Gmail security that protects us from targeted phishing attacks," said Zack Moody, Global Head of Cybersecurity & Privacy at electronics manufacturer AVX. "The AVX cybersecurity team vigilantly monitors and reports on the number and type of threats caught and blocked by Area 1 company-wide, giving management critical insight and confidence that Gmail inboxes are secure."

"We're delighted to recognize Area 1 Security as the Google Cloud Technology Partner for Security, for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and Area 1's solutions in cybersecurity are a great example. We're proud to provide this award to Area 1 and look forward to continue building together."

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security delivers the industry's most comprehensive anti-phishing solution. Area 1 Horizon™ stops phishing campaigns during the earliest stages of an attack cycle, before a phishing attack on an organization can occur. Phishing is the root cause of 93 percent of security breaches, according to Gartner.

Area 1 Security works with some of the most sophisticated organizations in the world, including Fortune 500 banks, insurance companies, and healthcare providers to preempt and stop targeted phishing attacks at the outset, improve their cybersecurity posture and change outcomes.

Learn more at www.area1security.com, join the conversation at @area1security or follow the blog for the latest industry news and insights on how to deal with phishing.

