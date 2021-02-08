Area 1 Security's Steve Pataky and Dawn Ringstaff Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chiefs

Pataky and Ringstaff both joined Area 1 Security in 2020 to help expand the company's partnership initiatives and accelerate opportunities with VAR/Solution Providers, distributors, MSSPs, consultants, and technology alliances. Under their leadership, Area 1 has successfully pivoted to a 100% partner-centric go-to-market model and launched a new, two-tiered partner program ; within the first quarter of the program's launch, Area 1 recruited over 40 partners and achieved over 80 percent channel revenue growth in 2H 2020.

"As businesses have moved to the cloud, so have hackers: millions of phish evade traditional email gateways and cloud email suites each year. Organizations fed up with ineffective legacy defenses are now turning to their partners for a better solution," said Pataky. "This challenge represents a multibillion-dollar opportunity for partners to transition customers to Area 1 — the only cloud email security solution that stops phishing attacks before they breach. I'm incredibly energized to play a role in this market shift, and to be recognized for our channel investments."

Ringstaff added, "It's an honor to be included in the Channel Chiefs list this year. After having 25 years of channel sales experience under my belt, I truly believe this accolade demonstrates the perfect confluence of working with the best-possible product, team and partners, in the right market at the right time. I look forward to building on this momentum in 2021 and beyond."

Each of the 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates. The 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs were chosen by the CRN editorial staff as the individuals who stand at the very top of this elite group.

"Having worked with both Steve and Dawn at prior organizations I had complete faith that they would drive an amazing expansion strategy for Area 1. I couldn't be more excited and proud of their accomplishments. In just six months, they have successfully led us to a new channel-centric sales model," said Patrick Sweeney, CEO and President of Area 1 Security. "This CRN recognition is yet another testament to their unmatched expertise in building innovative, scalable partner programs and ecosystems."

Before joining Area 1, Pataky led partner sales as an Advisor for Ubiq Security, and previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for SonicWall and VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at FireEye). Pataky's notable leadership record includes being a key part of divesting SonicWall out of Dell and rebuilding SonicWall's independent channel of more than 17,000 partners worldwide. Pataky has been previously recognized as a CRN Channel Chief, including being named to the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He also earned the Channel Innovation Awards Security Channel Chief of the Year in 2017.

Ringstaff has a successful track record for developing channel programs that not only grow partner revenue but also partner sales and technical capabilities. Her experience prior to Area 1 includes Regional VP of Sales for Talari SD-WAN (acquired by Oracle), over a decade with SonicWall as a regional director and Channel leader, preceded by channel experience at Kaspersky Labs. Dawn was a recipient of CRN's Women of the Channel in 2017 and 2018.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

