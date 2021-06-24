AREAA Global Partners with Pivo to Equip Realtors with AI-Powered Immersive Video Solutions to Enhance Sales Capabilities

Pivo Inc., providers of AI-tracking technology and smart pods, today announced a sweeping partnership with AREAA Global. Tweet this

With its AI-based software, the Pivo smart pod automatically tracks and pivots to capture people and spaces just like an automatic camera operator, allowing agents to better show their properties and to create dynamic content on the move, hands-free. Pivo allows agents to easily create and share an unlimited number of 360-degree immersive tours without the hassle of a complicated subscription plan, and also integrates easily with video conferencing apps.

Pivo's system requires minimal equipment to get started - all you need is a smartphone and the Pivo smart pod. Real estate agents and photographers can get fully set up in mere minutes and then begin immediately capturing immersive tours of entire homes with just a click of the remote control. Agents can also customize accompanying information like property and contact details, and immediately share them with potential buyers.

"When we first saw what Pivo could do, we were immediately impressed that such a professional tool could be so easy to use," said Allen Chiang, Chairman of AREAA Global. "Our main role is to support and empower our members to achieve more, and that includes ensuring that they have the best tools to stay ahead of the game. Because of that, we're proud to partner with Pivo and provide these strategic capabilities to our members in the U.S. and partners around the world."

Established in 2011, AREAA Global is a real estate corporation which supports a global network of real estate professionals by providing its members with benefits to expand their business. AREAA Global is the for-profit entity of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA).

The Pivo system - which consists of a physical smart pod as well as innovative AI-based software - was created by parent company 3i Inc ., a global leader in AI image capture and spatial mapping solutions. The heart of 3i's image capture and processing platform is based on its proprietary engine for quickly creating detailed digital twins of large scale industrial spaces, and it is this advanced technology which has been distilled into Pivo's residential and commercial real estate functions to provide seamless, detailed, and immersive tours.

"Ever since I created Pivo, I've always thought that the real estate market was ripe for this kind of digital transformation and disruption," said Ken Kim, 3i founder and CEO. "By partnering with AREAA Global, we feel that both organizations can better capitalize on the huge opportunity we're seeing in North America, and that we can deliver real value to their members and their clients."

AREAA Global will work closely with Pivo on distribution to its member base worldwide as well as sharing information from the field on how Pivo's solution is supporting AREAA Global members. Initially launched in 2019, Pivo is available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Italy through Amazon and the Apple Store. Pivo is also available in Russia, Benelux, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Mexico, Israel, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Portugal, and Japan through local retailers.

About Pivo

Pivo has a mission to unlock the full creative potential for all smartphone photography and videography. Pivo is an award-winning pod with an open SDK. As a growing number of users take advantage of the AI-enabled technology, the Pivo community continues to grow and create insanely creative content, from horse-riding videos to remote learning. Pivo is owned by 3i. Inc., a leader in communications innovation which seeks to help companies connect people and places.

About AREAA Global

AREAA Global is a for-profit professional trade organization dedicated to promoting business opportunities around the world to its members in the U.S., Canada and all other countries. AREAA Global offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a network of industry experts serving international clients from Asia and around the world.

