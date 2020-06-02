Arena Football League Assets Go to Public Auction

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners today announced that it will conduct a public auction of the assets of the Arena Football League (the "AFL") by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. This timed online auction takes place through June 23, 2020 and features memorabilia, equipment, and intellectual property from five AFL teams: Albany Empire, Atlantic City Blackjacks, Baltimore Brigade, Philadelphia Soul, Washington Valor, as well as the intellectual property of the Columbus Destroyers.

The AFL ceased operations as a professional indoor American football league in 2019 after 32 years, making it the third longest-running professional football league in North America. The AFL played a modified version of American football, known as indoor "arena football."

Equipment includes five indoor arena football field systems, football helmets, practice jerseys and game uniforms, football pads, AFL branded footballs, practice equipment with blocking dummies, down markers and chain sets, headsets, JUGS football machines, video cameras, and more.

"This auction is a historic opportunity for sports enthusiasts, coaches, and indoor football investors to acquire an extraordinary amount of equipment," said Paul Brown, Vice President of GA Global Partners. "From complete indoor football field systems to game uniforms, people will be able to bid on individual lots or together as an entire league."

Advanced bidding opens on June 2, 2020. The timed auction will close at staggered times starting at 11:00 am EDT on June 23, 2020. Only online bids will be accepted. Physical inspections will be by appointment only at each location. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed during inspections and pick-ups.

Interested parties can pre-register and view auction details at www.gaauction.com.

For 40 years, GA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company.

