Arena Pharmaceuticals' Presence at United European Gastroenterology Week Strengthens Ongoing Commitment to the Gastrointestinal Disease Community

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will present new data from the Phase 2 OASIS trial and its open-label extension for its investigative drug candidate etrasimod, a next-generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) at the 26th Annual United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week. Arena will also present preclinical data for olorinab, a peripherally acting, highly selective, full agonist of the cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB 2 ), in development for the treatment of visceral pain in gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. UEG Week is taking place virtually October 11-13, 2020.

Arena Sponsored Symposium Details:

Title: Opening the Door to Emerging Investigational Treatments in Ulcerative Colitis: What Awaits Us?

Intended Audience: This symposium is designed for non-US healthcare professionals and is not affiliated with UEGW

Speakers: William Sandborn, MD (Chair), Professor Silvio Danese, Remo Panaccione, MD, FRCPC

Day/Time: Monday, October 12 at 17:30 CET

Presentation Details:

Title: Early and Durable Symptom Control in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis Treated with Etrasimod in the Randomised, Double Blind, Placebo Controlled, Phase 2 OASIS Trial and Open Label Extension

Day/Time: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 15:00-16:00 CET

ePoster: P0481

Title: Expression of Cannabinoid Receptors and the Effect of Olorinab, a Peripherally Acting, Highly Selective, Full Agonist of the Cannabinoid Receptor 2, on Visceral Hypersensitivity in Rodent Models of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Day/Time: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 18:00-19:00 CET

Oral presentation: OP058

Title: The Incremental Increasing Rate of Thromboembolic Events in Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease Compared to Patients Without Autoimmune Disorder

Event: Virtual poster exhibition

ePoster: P0377

About Etrasimod

Etrasimod (APD334) is a once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, discovered by Arena, designed to provide systemic and local cell modulation by targeting S1P receptor subtypes 1, 4 and 5. Etrasimod has therapeutic potential in immune and inflammatory-mediated diseases such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and atopic dermatitis. S1P receptors have been demonstrated to be involved in the modulation of several biological responses, including lymphocyte trafficking from lymph nodes to the peripheral blood. By isolating subpopulations of lymphocytes in lymph nodes, fewer immune cells are available in the circulating blood to effect tissue damage.

About Olorinab

Olorinab (APD371) is an oral, peripherally acting, highly selective, full agonist of the cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB 2 ). Olorinab is an internally discovered investigational drug candidate that Arena is exploring for development in several indications, with an initial focus on visceral pain in gastrointestinal disorders. This compound, through its selectivity for CB 2 , versus the cannabinoid type 1 receptor (CB 1 ), was designed to provide pain relief while minimizing the risk of psychoactive adverse effects.

Etrasimod and olorinab are investigational compounds that are not approved for any use in any country.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver our important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get our medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's participation in UEG Week, including its symposium, and data presentations; the opportunity, development and potential of etrasimod and olorinab; and Arena's purpose, work, understanding, ideas, and execution. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

