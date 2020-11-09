Arena Reports Third Quarter Financial Results with Strong Cash Position, Advancing Etrasimod Into a Phase 3 Registrational Program in Atopic Dermatitis

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"Over the quarter we made significant progress across our pipeline – most importantly with the results from the ADVISE trial giving us confidence to move expeditiously into a registrational program. Additionally, we initiated the ELEVATE UC 12, GLADIATOR UC and alopecia areata trials. We completed enrollment of the CAPTIVATE Phase 2b trial for olorinab, keeping us on track for expected topline data in Q1. In addition, we have completed the Phase 1 trial of APD418 and have plans to initiate our Phase 2 program in 2021. We also successfully spun-off our neurology franchise with the inception of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, to help unlock the value of those assets," said Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. "We are optimistic about the next 12-18 months as we continue our efforts to build long-term value for all of our stakeholders and execute on key catalysts."

Program Updates

Etrasimod atopic dermatitis (AD) ADVISE Phase 2b trial delivered topline results; moving forward into a Phase 3 registrational program

trial delivered topline results; moving forward into a Phase 3 registrational program Etrasimod ELEVATE UC 52 Phase 3 trial in ulcerative colitis (UC) ongoing and on track to complete enrollment by year-end 2020, with the 52-week treatment period ending by year-end 2021 and data expected shortly thereafter; ELEVATE UC 12 Phase 3 trial was initiated, continues to make strong progress with data expected in the same timeframe as UC 52; we continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on study enrollment for both UC 52 and UC 12

Etrasimod GLADIATOR UC Phase 2 planning; initiation expected in Q1 2021 dependent on COVID-19 impact

Etrasimod CULTIVATE Phase 2/3 trial in Crohn's disease (CD) ongoing; confirming topline dose-ranging data in 2021; continue to suspend overall program guidance based on COVID-19 impact

Etrasimod eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) Phase 2b VOYAGE trial with initiation expected in 2020 but dependent on COVID-19 impact

VOYAGE trial with initiation expected in 2020 but dependent on COVID-19 impact Etrasimod alopecia areata (AA) Phase 2 initiated; topline data expected H2 2021

Olorinab CAPTIVATE Phase 2b trial in abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C, IBS-D) enrollment completed; topline data expected Q1 2021

trial in abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C, IBS-D) enrollment completed; topline data expected Q1 2021 APD418 in acute heart failure (AHF) with Fast Track designation; completed the first-in-human Phase 1 trial; APD418 was generally well tolerated; Phase 2 planning ongoing

Business Update

In October 2020 , Arena announced the launch and the completion of a $56 million financing of Longboard (formerly Arena Neuroscience), an independent company focused on advancing investigational therapies for rare neurological diseases. Arena shareholders will continue to participate in the value of these assets via Arena's equity position in the new company and potential future royalty streams.

Financial Update

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter were $20,000 compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019

compared to in the third quarter of 2019 Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter totaled $79.8 million compared to $60.3 million in the same period 2019. This increase was primarily driven by our advancing clinical studies, including the etrasimod Phase 3 program, as well as an increase in personnel expenses as we staff to support our clinical programs. The R&D non-cash, share-based compensation was $6.6 million in the third quarter as compared to $6.7 million in the same period 2019

compared to in the same period 2019. This increase was primarily driven by our advancing clinical studies, including the etrasimod Phase 3 program, as well as an increase in personnel expenses as we staff to support our clinical programs. The R&D non-cash, share-based compensation was in the third quarter as compared to in the same period 2019 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter totaled $19.0 million , compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in legal, accounting and other professional fees partially offset by an increase in personnel expenses. The SG&A non-cash, share-based compensation was $5.8 million in the third quarter as compared to $6.6 million in the same period 2019

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in legal, accounting and other professional fees partially offset by an increase in personnel expenses. The SG&A non-cash, share-based compensation was in the third quarter as compared to in the same period 2019 Net loss for the third quarter was $97.4 million compared to net loss of $72.9 million for the same period in 2019

compared to net loss of for the same period in 2019 Basic and diluted net loss per share for the third quarter was $1.69 compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $1.46 for the same period in 2019

compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of for the same period in 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020 , as compared to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2020

Financial Outlook for 2020

Arena's 2020 financial guidance range:

Cash used in operating activities for the full-year 2020 is expected to be $345 to $355 million , down compared to our previous guidance of $400 to $430 million . Arena continues to achieve key milestones while 2020 full-year operating expenses decrease due to clinical trial efficiency and continued focus on optimizing spend

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expected," "will," "long-term," "outlook," and "guidance" and include, without limitation, statements about the following: Arena's clinical programs, including plans to advance etrasimod into a registrational program in atopic dermatitis, expectations regarding enrollment of study participants and the timing of data readouts for ongoing and anticipated trials, and expectations for the commencement of additional trials; the statements under "Program Updates" above; and Arena's financial outlook and guidance, including expectations regarding cash to be used in operating activities and the rate of change thereof. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: topline data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a particular study or trial; results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; clinical trials and other studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain, and Arena's drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; enrolling patients in Arena's ongoing and intended clinical trials is competitive and challenging; the duration and severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, including but not limited to the impact on Arena's clinical operations, the operations of Arena's suppliers, partners, collaborators, licensees, and capital markets, which in each case remains uncertain; risks related to developing and commercializing drugs; Arena will need additional funds to advance all of its programs; the impact of competition; risks related to unexpected or unfavorable new data; the risk that regulatory agencies may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently and reach different conclusions than Arena or others, request additional information, have additional recommendations or change their guidance or requirements before or after approval; satisfactory resolution of litigation or other disagreements with others; and risks related to the enforcement of Arena's and third parties' intellectual property rights. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Arena's forward-looking statements are disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to Arena's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2020, and Arena's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenues































United Therapeutics revenue

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 800,000

Royalty revenue



—





811





262





2,725

Collaboration and other revenue



20





539





20





704

Total revenues



20





1,350





282





803,429



































Operating Costs & Expenses































Research & development



79,820





60,257





223,299





156,864

Selling, general & administrative



19,002





20,428





68,321





55,373

Transaction costs



—





—





—





14,573

Total operating costs & expenses



98,822





80,685





291,620





226,810

Income (loss) from operations



(98,802)





(79,335)





(291,338)





576,619



































Total interest & other income (expense), net



1,364





6,470





8,765





19,580

Income (loss) before income taxes



(97,438)





(72,865)





(282,573)





596,199

Income tax provision



—





—





—





(110,333)

Net income (loss)

$ (97,438)



$ (72,865)



$ (282,573)



$ 485,866



































Net income (loss) per share, basic:

$ (1.69)



$ (1.46)



$ (5.27)



$ 9.78

Net income (loss) per share, diluted:

$ (1.69)



$ (1.46)



$ (5.27)



$ 9.39



































Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share, basic:



57,779





49,864





53.608





49,667

Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share, diluted:



57,779





49,864





53,608





51,763



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019















1

Assets















Cash & cash equivalents

$ 460,145



$ 243,274

Prepaid expenses & other current assets



34,383





20,369

Total available-for-sale investments



741,005





867,229

Land, property & equipment, net



22,913





25,128

Other non-current assets



17,097





18,123

Total assets

$ 1,275,543



$ 1,174,123



















Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable & accrued liabilities

$ 47,647



$ 41,153

Total lease financing obligations & other long-term liabilities



57,969





61,505

Total stockholders' equity



1,169,927





1,071,465

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 1,275,543



$ 1,174,123



1 The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data has been derived from the audited financial statements as of that date.

SOURCE Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.