Arena Solutions Acquires Omnify Software

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Solutions, the leading cloud-based product realization platform for complex electronics and medical device companies, today announced it has acquired Omnify Software, a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for discrete manufacturers.

Omnify is based in Andover, Mass. with a large customer base in the electronics, medical devices, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications markets. Its experienced staff, products and customers build on Arena's leadership in developing comprehensive cloud-based software that increases the success of new product development (NPD) and new product introduction (NPI) processes to reduce costs, risks, and improve profitability.

More than 1,000 manufacturing customers around the world use Arena to improve visibility and enhance collaboration, enabling dispersed teams to introduce innovative products rapidly and with fewer errors.

"Both Arena and Omnify share a long history of success in the PLM market with a strong customer orientation and a vision to help companies achieve their manufacturing goals," said Arena CEO Craig Livingston. "We welcome and look forward to joining forces with Omnify's talented and experienced staff and their customers."

"While we have been a very profitable company for many years, we recognize the need to accelerate our growth and respond to market conditions," said Omnify Software President Chuck Cimalore. "We evaluated numerous options with the goal of finding a partner who appreciates what we have built and shares our vision of the future. With Arena, not only will that goal be met but together, we will continue to build an industry leader that can meet the requirements of a wide range of customers."

Omnify's employees will continue to work with customers from the company's Andover office. Arena Solutions will maintain support for Omnify's family of products while leveraging the combined experience of both companies to accelerate development of future products and provide a path forward for the combined customer base.

The Omnify acquisition comes as Arena continues to experience rapid growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) and medical device markets. It recently expanded its offices into Austin, Texas and Suzhou, China. Customers like Nutanix, Enphase Energy, Bio-Rad, Kymeta, and GoPro use Arena to speed innovation and delivery of high-quality products to market.

