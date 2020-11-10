Arena Solutions and Trade Compliance Group Announce Partnership to Advance Defense Supply Chain Regulatory Compliance

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based product development solutions for high tech, consumer electronics, and medical device industries, today announced a new partnership with Trade Compliance Group (TCG), a leading global consultancy for import and export trade compliance services.

This partnership will accelerate regulated manufacturers' understanding of United States export control law compliance for International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The intent of this partnership is to help defense-related or dual-use technology manufacturers streamline product development while enabling regulatory compliance using cloud-based software systems.

With Arena PLM for AWS GovCloud, manufacturers and suppliers have a highly secure way to control new product development and introduction processes. Given ITAR and EAR complexities, TCG provides expert consulting and training to ensure regulated companies can meet stringent compliance requirements.

"Many companies are either unaware or ill-prepared to meet ITAR and EAR regulations," said Craig Livingston, CEO for Arena Solutions. "Our platform provides a secure way to manage product development and management across the full lifecycle, and we are excited to have TCG provide import and export compliance consulting to our customers."

"We are very excited about the partnership with Arena Solutions. We look forward to bringing best-in-class import and export consulting to Arena," said Craig T. Ridgley, Vice President and Managing Partner for the Trade Compliance Group. "With the addition of our broad EAR and ITAR consulting services, Arena Solutions will truly be a one-stop-shop for product development and lifecycle management."

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. Arena unifies product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, allowing every participant throughout the product realization process from design to manufacturing to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com.

About Trade Compliance Group

The Trade Compliance Group (TCG) is a leading global consultancy that provides a wide range of import and export trade compliance services and solutions to a substantial and diversified client base. TCG's clientele includes Fortune 500 corporations, colleges and universities, and some of the fastest-growing private companies in America. TCG works closely with officials from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the Department of Commerce and the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) of the Department of State. Visit TradeComplianceGroup.com for more information.

