Arena Sports Mill Creek Opens New Mini Golf Attraction

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Sports Mill Creek has just opened its newest attraction at the popular family entertainment center – mini golf. The 9-hole course features unique soccer-themed obstacles that are fun for the whole family. The Mill Creek location, the largest of the five Arena Sports facilities, already features attractions such as laser tag, a ropes course with zipline, an arcade, bowling, climbing walls, an Inflatable FunZone and a restaurant.

Rooted in indoor soccer, Arena Sports is the largest indoor sports company in Washington state. At 98,000 square feet, the Mill Creek location is the busiest facility, with over 1.8 million visits per year. Like the other Arena Sports locations, Mill Creek also offers adult and youth soccer leagues, Lil' Kickers and Skills Institute soccer classes for kids 18 months to 12 years, sports camps, birthday parties and a large meeting space. And now customers have another reason to visit Arena Sports Mill Creek!

"We can't wait for customers to experience our new mini golf course," said Don Crowe, CEO of Arena Sports. "Our custom-designed course is like nothing out there, with holes that have obstacles like a giant hand holding a red card and a soccer stadium you play through. We think the addition of mini golf reinforces Arena Sports as the go-to destination for parties, special events, corporate events, or just a night of fun with the family!"

The Mill Creek family entertainment center has been so popular that Arena Sports has recently announced plans to open a family entertainment center at its Issaquah location in summer 2022, featuring arcade games, laser tag, escape rooms, an eSports lounge, a restaurant and party area. The planned phase 2 of development includes the addition of a ropes course with zipline and climbing walls.

About Arena Sports

Arena Sports, based in Redmond, Wash., is a family-run business dedicated to family fun. Arena Sports offers year-round indoor soccer for people of all ages and abilities with competitive and recreational adult and youth leagues. Its award-winning youth programming, including Lil' Kickers and Skills Institute, inspires kids to be active, strong and confident, both on and off the field by using soccer to tackle key developmental milestones.

