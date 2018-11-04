Arenado and Chapman win 2018 Rawlings Platinum Glove Awards™

Arenado, the six-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, is the only Colorado Rockies player to win a Rawlings Platinum Glove Award. He is the first infielder to start his career with six consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

Chapman is the first Oakland Athletics player to win the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award. He led all of Major League Baseball® with 29 defensive runs saved.

The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners are determined by combining votes based on an adjusted SABR Defensive Index™ for each of the nine Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in each League and the votes from baseball fans worldwide.

"Now in its eighth year, the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award fan inclusion platform continues to prove that baseball fans know, value and celebrate defensive greatness," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "This year's fan vote greatly exceeded our expectations; with passionate fans from countries across the globe letting us know who they believe to be the best defenders in baseball."

Based on the final SABR Defensive Index, Chapman led the American League with a 21.9 SDI, and Arenado finished with a 6.8 SDI, which led all third baseman in the National League.

"This year, the SABR Defensive Index and fan votes were closely aligned," said Vince Gennaro, president of SABR and chair of the SABR Fielding Committee. "More and more fans are paying attention to defensive metrics, and it seems to be influencing their votes."

Voting began at the conclusion of the 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Announcement Show that aired on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight" on November 4, 2018, and ended on Nov. 8th. Fan discussion surrounding the Award on social media was fostered in part by some team's open campaigning for their respective nominees. ESPN's Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez and SABR's Gennaro announced the winners live on stage during the show .

