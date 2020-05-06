Arena.io partners with Girl Scouts - Diamonds to send cookie care packages to healthcare workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Analytics and the Girl Scouts – Diamonds Council are partnering to help Girl Scout troops across the council whose cookie season was canceled due to the coronavirus. Funds from cookie sales support adventures and activities for troops and programming offered by the council. Since Arena had been sending 'cookie care packages' to healthcare sites across the country by purchasing hundreds of boxes and soliciting donations for hundreds more, they agreed to do the same in central Arkansas.

"As a small tech company that has to conserve cash in order to keep everyone on payroll and optimally serve our clients, we couldn't buy ALL their boxes," explains Dvora Inwood, Arena's Vice President of Marketing. "However, we can buy a good amount and know there are many, many good people who can contribute $5 to support the Girl Scouts and local healthcare workers."

Each box costs $5, and people can donate by sending Venmo, PayPal, or check payments. Thanks to Facebook groups like Little Rock PowerWomen and Little Rock Family Magazine, people have begun contributing to treat nurses and frontline workers at Baptist Health and UAMS Health to boxes of Girl Scout cookies during nurses' week.

Girl Scouts age 5-15 are already busy writing their thank you notes to nurses and frontline healthcare workers to include in the deliveries. They are also grateful to everyone who can contribute before Nurse's Week ends!

Please consider contributing by May 8 for delivery by May 10. Here are three ways to contribute:

For checks, please mail to: 1311 Arcade Drive, Little Rock , attn: Marie Gieringer , CFO, Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas , Oklahoma and Texas

, attn: , CFO, Girl Scouts – Diamonds of , and For Venmo, please send to: Arena's Marketing VP, Dvora Inwood (@DePaul-Inwood) with 'Little Rock Cookie Package' in the note.

(@DePaul-Inwood) with 'Little Rock Cookie Package' in the note. For PayPal, please follow this link.

For more information contact [email protected]

