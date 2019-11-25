ARES Security and Bevilacqua Research Sign Agreement to Launch AI Decision Support Software

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES Security and Bevilacqua Research Corporation (BRC) have signed a Strategic License and Alliance Agreement to further develop artificial intelligence software solutions that meet the market demands of DoD, Government, Commercial and Critical Infrastructure customers. Under the agreement, ARES Security will develop commercial software for rapid decision support, called AVERT AI, based upon BRC's Cognitive Object Reasoning Engine (CORE) machine learning technology that has been proven in U.S. Army deployments over the last 20 years. ARES Security has acquired a global license for this technology, exclusive in the Physical Security Market, and plans to productize these technologies for customers that require rapid decision support to effectively respond to major incidents and complex threats.

Threats are evolving at an accelerated pace making the ability to quickly identify and appropriately respond increasingly challenging. Experience and in-depth training are essential to quickly make the right decision for an effective response. But it is nearly impossible to train and prepare for each potential threat scenario and even more unlikely to have the experience required to respond to emerging sophisticated threats. Together, ARES Security and BRC will market AVERT AI and build solutions that improve the rapid decision-making process that is increasingly critical to incident response when seconds count.

Andy Bevilacqua, CEO/CTO of BRC, commented, "Although BRC has been able to use the CORE tools to provide specialized Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions for many different DoD programs over the last 2 decades, this is the first time we have licensed this unique capability for use by another company. This collaboration with ARES Security not only provides them with a mature, leading-edge technology that gives them clear leadership in the security product market, it also provides BRC with valuable feedback from a community of users that will allow us to continually improve our technology".

Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security, noted: "The security challenges that we face today require a new way of thinking. ARES Security is committed to providing innovative and disruptive security solutions that allow our customers to increase the effectiveness of their security plans, optimize their security and operational spending, and improve incident response. ARES Security is pleased to have the opportunity to work with Andy Bevilacqua and his BRC team to bring AVERT AI to market and enable rapid decision support in critical situations."

