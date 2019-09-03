ARES Security Awarded US Air Force Phase II SBIRs

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES Security has been awarded three Phase II SBIRs through AFWERX, the innovation branch of the US Air Force, to bring the power of the AVERT suite of physical security solutions to the USAF. ARES Security is working directly with USAF Air Mobility Command and Global Strike Command Security Forces at Travis AFB and Dyess AFB to provide new security assessment, training and response systems that increase base security while optimizing security capital and operational cost.

The SBIR awards have been made by the Air Force Research Lab and AFWERX who have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

The AVERT suite of physical security solutions provided by ARES Security provides significant technology innovation for USAF Security Forces who face a daunting challenge to protect USAF assets and personnel in the face of challenging and increasingly complex threat scenarios. AVERT's quantitative modeling and simulation engine provides the technology to analyze any threat against any response force and the data to improve security effectiveness while optimizing capital and operational costs. ARES Security extends the capabilities of AVERT Physical Security Assessment to provide virtual reality exercise and training solutions for Security Forces to acquire the skills needed to respond to incidents that can have devastating consequences yet are rare events. During a real incident, seconds matter. AVERT C2 fuses the data from the dozens of systems that are prevalent in Security and Base Defense Operations Centers today into a Common Operational Picture that provides situational awareness that is critical to rapid security incident response.

Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security commented: "The security challenges that we face today require a new way of thinking. ARES Security is committed to provide the innovative security technology that allows the USAF and frankly all government and commercial organizations to find new ways to increase the effectiveness of their security plans, optimize their security capital and operational spending and improve incident response."

SOURCE ARES Security Corporation

Related Links

https://aressecuritycorp.com/

