ARES Security Releases New Software as a Service Solution for Seaports

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES Security Corporation is proud to announce the release of its first multi-tenant, Software as a Service (SaaS) offering to US seaports. ARES Security is now offering their Avert C2 (formally CommandBridge) system as a SaaS platform for small and medium sized ports to leverage the powerful capability that has been used by more than a third of the of the largest seaports in the U.S. since 2006. The solution is also deployed at several law enforcement, transportation, DoD and other facilities throughout the country.

AVERT C2 is a robust command and control platform that integrates disparate security and operational systems and sensors, communications systems and other information to provide customizable, contextual displays that allow users to quickly access relevant information in real-time. This capability streamlines workflows and collaboration so that no time is wasted switching between systems or fumbling through Standard Operating Procedures during an incident response. With time being the most critical factor to help save lives and money during a response, AVERT C2 enables rapid decision making that is in accordance with established procedures and coordinated across all responding agencies.

The new SaaS solution provides small and medium sized ports with a version of AVERT C2 that can be added to and expanded upon over time, allowing the platform to grow with the port's needs. Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security states, "We are excited to offer the first of a series of planned SaaS solutions to our customers and provide enhanced security, automation and operational capabilities to the entire market." Ports can also add advanced applications including reporting, event planning and management, berth scheduling, and more to the base system to further enhance the operations at their port.

ARES Security Corporation protects the world's most critical assets. Our solutions ensure homeland security and business continuity against an entire range of risks that jeopardize people, revenue and operations. Our customers optimize their physical security environments by identifying and quantifying risks and gain situational awareness by integrating information from a variety of sensors into one common operating platform. As the leading enterprise security risk management solutions company, we are able to safeguard the most complex security systems operated by the defense, nuclear, government, energy, utility, and transportation industries around the world.

