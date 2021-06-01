Arete Capital Partners Announces Jerry F. Coffey as Principal

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Areté Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Jerry F. Coffey has joined the special-situation advisory firm as principal. Areté's business model, centered around board advisory work, continues to attract the highest level of employees and partners, and the firm is excited for the recognition it is gaining in the marketplace as a unique value-adding firm. This recognition is evidenced by the quality of people joining the Areté team. The addition of Mr. Coffey is consistent with Areté's long-term business plan. In the near future, Areté will be announcing additional practice lines that Mr. Coffey will be part of as they continue to find new ways to bring unique value to the market.

Jerry Coffey

Areté's co-founder, Grant Lyon, noted, "I have worked with Jerry for many years. Jerry has the ability to clearly see what needs to be done when a company is in crisis. He has been through the fires of restructuring both as a member of management and a board member. He is uniquely qualified to assist companies in the energy business during distress. Jerry's skillset is a perfect fit for Areté and its clients. He can serve as a member of a c-suite board in a principal capacity, which is exactly Areté's focus. We are excited to partner with Jerry once again."

Commenting on his move to Areté, Mr. Coffey added, "I am very pleased to be joining the team at Areté. With the expertise we have on board, I think Areté is uniquely positioned to provide guidance in a number of ways to clients working through this tumultuous economy, particularly in the energy industry. I'm looking forward to serving those needs."

Mr. Coffey joins Areté with more than 35 years of experience in advisory, board, legal, and senior-level executive management roles. Before joining Areté, Mr. Coffey held leadership positions at Caissa Capital, LLC, Entegra Power Group, Station Casinos, and CLP Holdings. Mr. Coffey holds a BA in Political Science from the University of North Dakota and a JD from Creighton University of Law.

About Areté Capital Partners

Areté Capital Partners is a boutique, special-situation advisory firm that provides independent fiduciary and stewardship services to companies experiencing significant growth pains, complex organizational change, or existential crisis. Areté's team combines decades of professional experience and empathy to reduce risk when working on the frontlines with partners in various industries. Further information is available at www.aretecapitalpartners.com.

