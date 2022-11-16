ARETE WEALTH CAPTURES NUMEROUS HONORS IN ADVISORHUB'S INAUGURAL ANNUAL ADVISOR RANKINGS

Trade Publication Survey

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, a full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm, today announced that seven of its financial advisors were recognized as among the best in the United States, according to a survey by one of the industry's top trade publications.

In AdvisorHub's September 2022 edition, which featured its inaugural annual ranking of FAs, the publication recognized seven Arete Wealth advisors and ranked them across several categories:

Nilos Sakellariou , Annapolis, Md. (No. 5, Fastest Growing Advisors);

, (No. 5, Fastest Growing Advisors); Randy Larson , St. Louis (No. 82, Fastest Growing Advisors);

, (No. 82, Fastest Growing Advisors); Leanne Martin , Portsmouth, N.H. (No. 19, Solo Practice);

, (No. 19, Solo Practice); Jeff Larson , St. Louis (No. 20, Solo Practice);

, (No. 20, Solo Practice); Kinta Smith , Century City, Calif. (No. 26, Solo Practice);

, (No. 26, Solo Practice); Morgan Hill , Woodstock, Ga. (No. 33, Solo Practice); and

, (No. 33, Solo Practice); and Brittani Cooper , St. Louis , (No. 22, NextGen Advisors).

"We are enormously proud of the Arete Wealth financial advisors that AdvisorHub has acknowledged as among the very best in the United States," said Arete Wealth Founder and CEO Joshua D. Rogers. "We believe these individuals admirably represent our broader network of FAs, all of whom are singularly focused on supporting the hopes and dreams of our valued clients."

One of Arete Wealth's ranked professionals, Jeff Larson, was spotlighted by AdvisorHub who described the St. Louis FA as "a true family-focused and charitable advisor. He gives of his time, talent and treasure to organizations which support single mothers, adoptive mothers, rescuing women from trafficking and funds a scholarship that covers costs for youth camp attendance. He also uses his financial talent to build financial plans for families that could otherwise not afford his services."

Randy Larson, also a St. Louis-based Arete Wealth FA who was recognized in the AdvisorHub survey, is Jeff Larson's brother.

The AdvisorHub survey is the latest in a string of impressive 2022 showings for Arete Wealth:

the firm captured the No. 1 spot on Investment News ' 2022 poll of the fastest growing independent broker-dealers – a gauge that measures the rate of year-to-year revenue gains;

' 2022 poll of the fastest growing independent broker-dealers – a gauge that measures the rate of year-to-year revenue gains; it was named one of Chicago's fastest growing companies, according to Crain's Chicago Business' 2022 "Fast 50" survey . The publication's poll, which ranks Chicago -area companies by revenue growth over a five-year period, placed Arete Wealth in 31 st position with 2021 revenue up 406% from 2016. Arete Wealth was third among the survey's financial services companies; and

fastest growing companies, according to . The publication's poll, which ranks -area companies by revenue growth over a five-year period, placed Arete Wealth in 31 position with 2021 revenue up 406% from 2016. Arete Wealth was third among the survey's financial services companies; and the firm also scored well on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 survey of independent broker-dealers, ranking 35th, up eight slots from the previous year's poll which grades companies' growth by annual gross revenue. Arete Wealth impressed in another key FA Magazine survey category, placing seventh in "gross revenue per representative" ($486,622) .

AdvisorHub said its rankings covered 189 firms and RIAs, valuing assets and production highly, with an emphasis on growth metrics; a character component, based on charitable works and FINRA/SEC records, was also factored into the rankings. The publication plans to honor all of its ranked FAs at a November 2022 event in New York City.

About Arete Wealth

Through its full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance units, Arete Wealth Inc. has been offering comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management services for investors, clients, and partners since 2007. The Chicago-based firm offers high-net-worth investors access to a unique suite of alternative investments in addition to providing services that include investment banking, private equity programs, and other traditional financial planning.

In 2021, Arete Wealth added to its abundant inventory of alternative products by reaching a unique two-year agreement with Masterworks, a provider of art investment securities, to launch an affiliated branch office in New York City and act as a co-managing broker-dealer, underwriter, and placement agent for all of Masterworks' art securities products offered for sale in primary offerings.

Arete Wealth's Art & Wine Advisory practice, an exclusive service for its financial advisors and their clients, is thought to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. offered by a financial services company.

After recruiting National Securities Corp.'s Fincadia Group division earlier this year, and acquiring Nashville, Tenn.-based Center Street Securities in 2021, Arete Wealth now totals $8.5 billion in assets managed by 318 registered representatives across 97 offices in the U.S.

